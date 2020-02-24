By  on February 24, 2020

NEWS ON NEW BOND STREET: There is no stopping the fashion momentum on New Bond Street, which is already the most expensive shopping thoroughfare in Europe and the third most expensive worldwide, after Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and upper Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Trophaeum Asset Management, which owns most of Albemarle Street, other properties on Bond Street and chunks of prime space around London, said it purchased a 15,000-square-feet retail block on New Bond from a firm controlled by the banker Joseph Safra.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers