LONDON — Like him or loathe him, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been doing wonders — so far — for central London’s commercial property market, which has been heating up since the U.K. general election late last year.

According to a report set to be released Tuesday by New West End Company, private sector investment in West End commercial property is set to reach more than 1.7 billion pounds in 2020, despite the short-term impact of the coronavirus.