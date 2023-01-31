×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

Powering Properties With Renewable Energy

WS Development, a developer of much of the Boston Seaport district and several prominent properties around the country, is changing its electric power source to vastly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Boston Seaport
The Boston Seaport Les Vants Aerial Photos

WS Development, a large, privately owned Massachusetts-based developer, has signed a power purchase agreement with NRG Energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to electricity consumption at its New England properties by 100 percent.

The seven-year power agreement, arranged with the Direct Energy brand of NRG, covers eight buildings in Boston’s Seaport District and 35 of WS Development’s New England properties, including two Massachusetts properties — Legacy Place in Dedham and The Street in Chestnut Hill —where WS is headquartered. Direct Energy has a program for large commercial energy users with renewable goals.

In its announcement Tuesday, WS Development said the initiative with NRG, comprising about 14 million kilowatt hours, will reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 120 million pounds, equivalent to about 146 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.  

Related Galleries

Chief among WS’s eight Seaport buildings that will benefit from the renewable power purchase is One Boston Wharf Road project, a 707,000-square-foot building whose office component is fully leased to Amazon as part of the company’s Boston Tech Hub. One Boston Wharf Road is under construction and will be Boston’s largest net-zero carbon office building, according to WS Development.

Other buildings within WS’ Seaport development to be powered by renewable electricity from NRG include 400 Summer Street, the future global headquarters of Foundation Medicine, and the One Seaport retail complex housing Bonobos, Equinox, Filson, L.L.Bean, Lululemon, Peter Millar, Sephora and Warby Parker, among other businesses.

The renewable power that is being purchased under the agreement is largely sourced from hydroelectric generating facilities in Maine. 

“The only other greenhouse gas emissions from any WS properties would involve the use of natural gas for heating,” Yanni Tsipis, senior vice president at WS Development, who leads the Boston Seaport and Fenway projects, told WWD. “Typically the greenhouse gas footprint from heating with natural gas is a small fraction of the total greenhouse gas footprint of a property that buys retail power from the grid. In the Seaport example, the natural gas heating GHG emissions varies between 5 and 25 percent of the total greenhouse gas footprint per building so this PPA (power purchase agreement) will lower total greenhouse gas between 75 and 95 percent for our Seaport assets. It will lower greenhouse gas emissions by 100 percent for electricity consumption.”

Tsipis said WS has other initiatives to lower greenhouse gas footprints companywide that are not related to electricity consumption through the development of extremely high-performance building envelopes (components that separate the indoors from the outdoors) and high-efficiency HVAC systems.

Tsipis explained that WS Development properties previously purchased energy from various power companies but none were 100 percent renewable. “Retail grid power in these areas generally sources electricity from a relatively high proportion of fossil fuel-fired generation facilities,” Tsipis said.

“We are pleased to help WS Development reach their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint across the company’s New England properties,” Scott Hart, head of sales, NRG Business, said in a statement. “At NRG, we are committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that propel us toward a more sustainable future.”

The 23-year-old WS Development has more than 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional 7 million square feet under development. The vertically integrated company develops, owns, operates and leases more than 90 properties, including urban buildings, lifestyle centers, community centers and mixed-use developments.

Within the Boston Seaport district, WS development is transforming 33 acres of land, building 7.6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, as well as open public spaces. The Seaport is Boston’s largest development.

The Street, a WS Development property in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, where the company is based.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Hot Summer Bags

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WS Development Changes Power Source to Vastly Reduce GHG Emission

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad