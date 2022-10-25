×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Zara Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

The Spanish retail giant will offload its locations to Daher group, while maintaining an option for future franchises.

A Zara store in Beijing
A Zara store in Beijing. Courtesy of Inditex

Zara parent company Inditex will sell its business in Russia, after shuttering their doors seven months ago.

In a filing with Spanish regulators after market close, Inditex said it has reached an initial agreement with Daher group to take over its stores there.

“Daher group has prominent interests in the retail and real estate industry,” the company said in a statement. “The terms of the transaction, subject to government approval, will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by Inditex Group in Russia, as it includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts related to stores.”

Related Galleries

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Before the locations closed at the start of the war in Ukraine, Inditex operated 502 stores in Russia, including 86 Zara doors. It is also the parent company of Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.

The properties will no longer house Inditex brand stores, it added. “Subject to agreement by the landlords, these premises will accommodate stores of brands owned by the buyer group, unrelated to Inditex. The transaction will mean the termination of Inditex’s operations in the Russian Federation.”

However Inditex said the deal with Daher leaves the door open, if circumstances within Russia change, to reopen stores under a “potential collaboration through a franchise agreement.”

In results reported in September, Inditex hit a historic high with sales soaring 24.5 percent in the first half of 2022, while profits were up 41 percent. Gross margin was up 57.9 percent, marking the strongest first half in seven years, despite the Russia closures.

Prior to closing its operations, Russia accounted for roughly 10 percent of its global sales. The company took a write-down of 216 million euros related to closing stores in the first half of the year.

“Inditex estimates that the provision included in the first half 2022 financial statements sufficiently covers the impact of the termination of the Group’s business activities in the Russian Federation,” the company added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Hot Summer Bags

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zara, Massimo Dutti Parent Company Inditex to Sell Russian Stores

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad