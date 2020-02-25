By  on February 25, 2020

Macy’s Inc., entering a year of massive restructuring, reported net income of $340 million for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, a steep drop from the $740 million earned in the 2018 fourth quarter.

However, the retailer said it pulled off a good fourth quarter, saw momentum in the ten days before Christmas and has entered 2020 with clean inventories.

