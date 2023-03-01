×
A&F Reports Profit Decline But Positioned for Growth

CEO Fran Horowitz said the company successfully managed inventories and expenses through significant inflation and global macroeconomic disruption.

Fran Horowitz
Fran Horowitz Courtesy photo

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., while citing another strong performance at Abercrombie and improvements at Hollister, reported a decline in fourth quarters profits amid sales gains.

For the quarter ended Jan. 28, the net dropped to $40.69 million from $67.83 million, while sales were up 3 percent to $1.2 billion from $1.16 billion in the year ago quarter, and up 5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Hollister sales were $639.4 million in the quarter, compared to $668.8 million in the year-ago period. Abercrombie’s sales rose to $560.4 million from $492.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, said, “Results were driven by continued, strong momentum in the Abercrombie & Fitch brand and sequential improvement in Hollister as we continue to stabilize the brand’s performance.

“In a year with significant inflation and global macroeconomic disruption, our teams leveraged our agile operating model to redirect expense and inventory investments. These efforts helped drive sequential sales improvement in the last two quarters, while progressing on key growth initiatives across digital, technology and stores.  

“For the year, we achieved net sales of $3.7 billion, approximately flat to last year on a reported basis and up 2 percent on a constant currency basis. We ended the year with 44 percent digital penetration, growth in AUR (average unit retail), net store count growth, inventory down 4 percent to 2021, and reported and adjusted operating margins consistent with 2019 pre-pandemic levels despite approximately $300 million of product cost inflation since that time.

“As we look to 2023, we remain cautiously optimistic on consumer demand,” Horowitz continued. “Our Abercrombie & Fitch brand continues to be a leader in the industry, and multiple actions we have taken in the Hollister brand are resulting in sequential net sales trend improvement. We are pleased with our inventory levels and each of our brands is in a position to chase,” strong selling fashion trends. “While we expect to see net product cost benefits in 2023, we will continue to tightly manage our expenses, inventory and cash flow to properly balance investing for the long-term while improving profitability.”

For 2023, the company expects:

  • Net sales growth in the range of 1 to 3 percent
  • Abercrombie will continue to outperform Hollister and the U.S. will continue to outperform International.
  • Growth to be weighted to the second half of the year, driven primarily by the inclusion of a 53rd week for reporting purposes, along with net store expansion. The 53rd week is estimated to add about $45 million to total net sales in 2023.
  • First-quarter net sales to be around flat, at $813 million.
