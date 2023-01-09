×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Outlook, Cites Holiday Momentum

The company reported that Abercrombie brand's women's business had its best fourth quarter ever.

Abercrombie's cozy look.
Abercrombie's cozy look from its corporate imagery. Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has upped its outlook for the 2022 fourth quarter and full year and is now expecting to post positive sales instead of declining sales.

“I am pleased with our quarter-to-date performance. Our brands performed well during the peak holiday selling period, delivering sequential sales trend improvement from third-quarter levels, leading us to increase our fourth-quarter sales and operating margin outlook,” Fran Horowitz, A&F’s chief executive officer, said Monday in a statement.

“The strong momentum we have seen all year at the Abercrombie & Fitch brand continued in the holiday season with the women’s business on track to deliver its highest fourth-quarter sales ever,” said Horowitz. “Importantly, this strong performance has been complemented by an acceleration in men’s growth from third-quarter trends.

Related Galleries

“For Hollister, while we expect to finish the fourth quarter with sales below 2021 levels, the sales trend improved nicely from third quarter as we have begun to realize initial benefits from assortment adjustments and personnel changes.”

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects sales to be up 1 to 2 percent, compared to the previous forecast of down 2 to 4 percent.

The operating margin is seen in the range of 6 to 8 percent, up from the previous forecast of from 5 to 7 percent.

For the full fiscal year, net sales are now seen as down around 1 percent, compared to the previous forecast of being down 2 to 3 percent. The operating margin is seen coming in at 2.5 to 3 percent, compared to the earlier forecast of 2 to 3 percent.

The improved outlook triggered a 10.9 percent, or $2.75, spike in A&F’s stock to $27.95, as of early afternoon Monday.

Horowitz said that for 2023, the company is playing it cautiously. “We continue to balance playing both offense and defense in this evolving macroeconomic environment,” Horowitz said. “We are managing operating expenses tightly, and we continue to target an inventory level consistent with 2021 by year end, positioning our brands to chase receipts in the spring season. At the same time, we are leveraging the company’s strong financial position to drive key, long-term investments in our operations, specifically in technology, stores and supply chain. We believe these investments will best position us to achieve our 2025 Always Forward Plan.” The three core principles of the Always Forward Plan are:

  • Execute focused brand growth plans.
  • Accelerate an enterprise-wide digital “revolution”
  • Operate with financial discipline.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Hot Summer Bags

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Abercrombie & Fitch Raises Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad