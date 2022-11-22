×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Business

Fendi Introduces Uber Luxury Store Concept With Three VIP Rooms in Dubai

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shows Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

CEO Fran Horowitz is "cautiously optimistic" for the holiday season and says unlike last year, the company has the inventory on hand to meet the demand.

From a Hollister marketing campaign.
From a Hollister marketing campaign.

Abercrombie & Fitch posted both bottom and top line declines in its third quarter but beat expectations on both fronts and upped its outlook.

For the quarter ended Oct. 29, A&F had a net loss of $2.2 million, or 4 cents a share, versus net income of $47.2 million, or 77 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in Q3 dropped 3 percent to $880.1 million from $905.16 million in the year-ago period. Sales were flat on a constant currency basis. Wall Street expected around $830 million in sales.

The Abercrombie division reported a 10 percent gain in sales to $422.3 million, versus $382.85 million in the year-ago period.

Related Galleries

Hollister reported a 12 percent decline in sales to $457.75 million from $522.31 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted net income of $0.01 a share beat the expected $0.15 loss.

“We were pleased to see year-over-year sales trends improve across brands in light of the global macroeconomic environment,” Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, said in a statement. “While net sales were down 3 percent as compared to last year on a reported basis, net sales were flat on a constant currency basis. Results were driven by Abercrombie brands where we delivered the highest Q3 net sales since 2014 and the tenth consecutive quarter of average unit retail growth.

“We are cautiously optimistic as the holiday season kicks into high gear,” Horowitz added. “While the environment remains dynamic, we are focused on what we can control. We have strategically adjusted our inventory receipts for holiday and early-2023, and unlike last year, we have the inventory on hand to fulfill holiday demand in the peak Black Friday to Christmas period. Additionally, we have reduced controllable spend where appropriate. At the same time, we are leveraging our strong financial position to advance the long-term, strategic investments necessary to achieve our 2025 Always Forward Plan.”

The company also announced that Terry Burman will step down as chairperson of the board at the conclusion of the company’s fiscal year ending Jan. 28, and will at that time be succeeded by board member Nigel Travis.

Inventories for Q3 were $742 million, or 36 percent more than the year-ago quarter when there was severe supply chain issues. Approximately 92 percent of the inventory is current. “The third quarter lapped the lowest Q3 on hand inventory levels since the mid-2000s and the lowest total inventory in over a decade, driven by shipping delays and production shutdowns in Vietnam, where the company had outsized exposure relative to industry average,” A&F reported. “Low on-hand inventories in 2021 led to missed sales opportunity in the back half. This year, inventory deliveries were proactively pulled forward to ensure product is in stock for the holiday season.”

For all of 2022, A&F now expects net sales to be down in the range of 2 to 3 percent from $3.7 billion in 2021. This compares to the previous outlook of down mid-single-digits. The outlook includes an estimated adverse impact of about 250 basis points from foreign currency, up from an estimated 200 basis points last quarter.

Operating margin for 2022 is seen in the range of 2 to 3 percent, compared to the previous outlook of 1 to 3 percent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Hot Summer Bags

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Posts Q3 Loss But Beats Expectations

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad