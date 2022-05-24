Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Abercrombie Shares Plunge on Lowered Outlook

A&F joined the growing list of major retailers reducing their forecasts for the year amid higher costs and inflation.

A spring look at Abercrombie &
A spring look at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares dived 27 percent in pre-market trading Tuesday as the retailer reduced its outlook for the year after higher costs cut into its bottom line in the first quarter.

Shares were down 27 percent, or $7.13, to $19.60, in pre-market trading.

The decline came even though first-quarter sales were better than expected. Abercrombie, operator of the Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, is the latest in the growing list of major retailers – Walmart, Target and Kohl’s among them – calling out the nation’s highest rate of inflation in four decades for forcing consumers to hold back on spending. The volatile stock market and the war in Ukraine have also cut consumers’ willingness to spend.

For the quarter ended April 30,  Abercrombie reported a net loss of $16.47 million, compared to net profit of $41.78 million in the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $813 million from $781 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a positive note, Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, said, “First quarter net sales exceeded expectations, rising 4 percent to $813 million, our highest first quarter level since 2014. Results were driven by ongoing strength at the Abercrombie & Fitch brand, where global sales were above plan. Net sales at Hollister were in line with expectations. By region, the U.S. continued to outperform, EMEA net sales returned to positive territory, [although] APAC was impacted by COVID lockdowns in China. We continued to reduce our promotional activity, contributing to our eighth consecutive quarter of AUR (average price per unit retail) improvement. This was more than offset by higher-than-expected freight and product costs.

“Looking forward, we expect higher costs to remain a headwind through at least year-end,” Horowitz added. “We expect freight relief in the fourth quarter as we anniversary increased air usage last year due to the Vietnam shutdown. We will continue to manage expenses tightly and are committed to finding opportunities to offset these costs while protecting strategic investments in marketing, technology and our customer experience, which should drive sustained, long-term sales growth.”

Fran Horowitz
Fran Horowitz Courtesy of Fran Horowitz

For the year, A&F now sees sales to be flat to up 2 percent from $3.7 billion in 2021, lower than its previous outlook of up 2 to 4 percent driven by a combined 200 basis point adverse impact from foreign currency and an assumed inflationary impact on consumer demand, partially offset by higher-than-expected sales in Q1.

Operating margin is seen in the range of 5 to 6 percent, down from previous outlook of 7 to 8 percent reflecting a combined 200 basis point adverse impact from higher freight and raw material costs, foreign currency, and lower sales due to an assumed inflationary impact on consumer spending. Mitigating these factors will be actions to drive AUR growth, reduce certain expenses, and adjust inventory flows by region in response to current market forces.

For the second quarter, sales are now expected to be down low-single-digits compared to the to fiscal second quarter 2021 level of $865 million, reflecting a combined, estimated adverse impact of about 300 basis points from foreign currency and COVID-19 related lockdowns in China and about 300 basis points due to an assumed impact of inflationary impact on consumer demand.

 

