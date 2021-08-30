Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Really Going On With Sourcing Costs?

Beauty

Should VCs Be Approaching Beauty Differently?

Business

Retail Weather Realities

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior VP for ESG

It's a newly established role at the youth-oriented specialty retailer.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has named Michael Lopez senior vice president, environmental, social and governance, a new role in the organization.

The operator of the Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, said Monday that Lopez will be responsible for leading sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity functions. A&F also said it is seeking to “broaden these efforts and embed the ESG strategy into its business operations.”

The appointment reflects A&F’s awareness that its young customer base is increasingly concerned about social and environmental issues and what the brands they buy from stand for.

Fran Horowitz, A&F’s chief executive officer, said Lopez’ “proven experience across ESG functions will be vital as we look to further expand and align the important efforts of our sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity teams. Over the past several years we have been on a journey to expand our ESG efforts in order to provide an inclusive experience for our customers and associates and have a positive impact on our global communities.”

Lopez joins A&F from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, where he served as its chief diversity officer, responsible for diversifying the workforce and driving strategies that fostered an inclusive experience for HPE employees. Through his career, Lopez has held various leadership positions in inclusion and diversity, government relations, public affairs, international relations and human resources at Goldman Sachs, Jefferies & Co. and Alcoa. He is also a member of the Human Rights Campaign and serves on the organization’s business advisory council.

Lopez will be a member of A&F’s executive steering committee and will report to chief human resources officer Holly May.

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior
Michael Lopez
Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad