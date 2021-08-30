Abercrombie & Fitch Names a Senior VP for ESG

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has named Michael Lopez senior vice president, environmental, social and governance, a new role in the organization.

The operator of the Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands, said Monday that Lopez will be responsible for leading sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity functions. A&F also said it is seeking to “broaden these efforts and embed the ESG strategy into its business operations.”

The appointment reflects A&F’s awareness that its young customer base is increasingly concerned about social and environmental issues and what the brands they buy from stand for.

Fran Horowitz, A&F’s chief executive officer, said Lopez’ “proven experience across ESG functions will be vital as we look to further expand and align the important efforts of our sustainability, community giving, and inclusion and diversity teams. Over the past several years we have been on a journey to expand our ESG efforts in order to provide an inclusive experience for our customers and associates and have a positive impact on our global communities.”

Lopez joins A&F from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, where he served as its chief diversity officer, responsible for diversifying the workforce and driving strategies that fostered an inclusive experience for HPE employees. Through his career, Lopez has held various leadership positions in inclusion and diversity, government relations, public affairs, international relations and human resources at Goldman Sachs, Jefferies & Co. and Alcoa. He is also a member of the Human Rights Campaign and serves on the organization’s business advisory council.

Lopez will be a member of A&F’s executive steering committee and will report to chief human resources officer Holly May.