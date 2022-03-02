Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Net Down But Strong Year Reported

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., impacted by Omicron and inventory delays, reported a drop in fourth quarter net income but for the year returned to profitability.

Fourth quarter net income came to $65.5 million, compared to $82.4 million in the year-ago period.

For all of 2021, A&F’s net was $263 million, compared to a loss of $114 million in 2020, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic and tax charges.

For the quarter ended Jan. 29, sales rose 4 percent to $1.2 billion compared to the same period a year ago, and were down 2 percent compared to the 2019 quarter.

For all of 2021, sales rose 19 percent to $3.71 billion, from $3.13 billion in 2020.

Fran Horowitz, A&F’s chief executive officer, said, “2021 is a testament to the fundamental changes we have made to strengthen our foundation and improve our profitability. For the year, we delivered net sales of $3.7 billion with 47 percent digital penetration; a double-digit AUR growth rate; reported and adjusted operating income of $343 million and $355 million, respectively, roughly 330 percent above 2019 levels, and a 9.6 percent adjusted operating margin, our highest in over a decade. In addition, by returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases, we reduced our ending share count by 15 percent.

“We are pleased with our recent performance,” Horowitz added. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to arrive. While mid-January was impacted by the Omicron surge, sales rebounded in late January as cases fell and new assortments set. Momentum has continued quarter-to-date, with an acceleration in the sales trend from total fourth quarter levels. Importantly, response to early spring assortments has been strong, and we do not anticipate significant inventory supply issues for the remainder of the quarter.”

By division, Hollister’s fourth quarter sales rose 2 percent to $668.78 million last quarter, from $655.42 million in the year ago period, and were down 6 percent from the $710.54 million generated in the 2019 period.

Abercrombie’s fourth quarter sales rose 6 percent to $492.58 million from $466.62 million in the year-ago period and were up 4 percent compared to the $474.01 million in sales during the 2019 period.

By region, U.S. sales last quarter rose 7 percent to $841.68 million; EMEA sales dropped 4 percent to $226.07 million, and APAC fell 21 percent to $46.21 million.

For the first quarter of 2022, A&F expects sales to be up low-single-digits, and for the year, sales are seen increasing 2 to 4 percent.

The company repurchased $142 million, or 4.1 million shares, in the fourth quarter for a total of $377 million, or 10.2 million shares in fiscal 2021, contributing to a 15 percent reduction in shares outstanding from fiscal 2020.