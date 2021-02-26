Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has made a commitment to source all electricity used at its New Albany, Ohio, home office and distribution centers from renewable generation beginning in 2023.

The retailer, which owns Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, has signed a 13-year, 100 percent renewable energy supply agreement for A&F’s corporate headquarters and two distribution centers with Ohio-based company AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power. The agreement is for about 30,000 megawatt hours annually and will reduce about 16,000 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year, according to A&F, which added that this is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by over 27,000 acres of U.S. forests over the 13-year term.

In 2019, A&F unveiled sustainability goals through 2025 focused on three key areas: product; global home office, and global. The goals align with the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, which address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity and peace and justice.

Kim Harr, senior director of sustainability at A&F Co., said, “The shift to renewable electricity in our New Albany corporate operations will contribute to our overall energy goals of reducing Total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. We developed our goals in line with science-based climate targets and international agreements including the U.N. Global Compact. We thank Worthington Energy Consultants and AEP Energy for their collaboration on this innovative energy solution. We’re excited to take this latest step on our sustainability journey.”

“We’re proud to partner with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as they work to reduce their carbon footprint,” said AEP Energy president Greg Hall. “An integrated renewable energy solution will help them achieve their sustainability goals with energy from regional assets. AEP Energy is honored to support A&F Co.’s ongoing efforts as part of the retailer’s commitment to invest in renewable energy and reduce emissions.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. which has a long-term vision and commitment to renewable and sustainable operations,” said Craig Grant, chief executive officer of Worthington Energy Consultants, which implements renewable energy solutions.