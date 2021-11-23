Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

The company is seeing consumers shopping early for holiday and said it's prepared to meet fourth-quarter demand.

Gilly Hicks
The Gilly Hicks store.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., continuing to show momentum and off to a good start to holiday selling, on Tuesday reported healthy top and bottom line gains for the third quarter.

The specialty retailer reported net income of $47.2 million for the period ended Oct. 31, compared to $42.3 million in the year-ago period, or 77 cents a share versus 66 cents a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, income per share was 86 cents compared to 76 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Total sales rose to $905.16 million from $819.65 million in the 2020 period. In the 2019 period, A&F reported $863.72 million in total sales.

“We were very pleased with our third-quarter results,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, in a statement. “Total net sales grew 10 percent year-over-year, or 5 percent from 2019 levels. Our largest market, the U.S., experienced ongoing strength, growing 17 percent on a one-year and 12 percent on a two-year basis.”

Related Galleries

Horowitz also said digital net sales rose 8 percent from last year, representing 46 percent of total third-quarter sales.

Fran Horowitz
Fran Horowitz Courtesy of Fran Horowitz

Gross profit rate declined 30 basis points on a one-year basis and increased 360 basis points on a two-year basis, benefiting from average unit retail, or AUR,  improvements, offset by elevated supply chain costs.

“Combined with ongoing tight expense controls, we achieved an 8 percent operating margin, representing our best third quarter operating margin and income since 2012,” Horowitz said.

“The start of the holiday season has been promising,” she added. “Customers have come out early to shop and have been responding well to assortments. We continue to actively manage through ongoing supply chain constraints, including production and delivery delays and elevated costs, and are confident that we have the product, marketing voice and omnichannel experience to surprise and delight new and existing customers throughout the fourth quarter.”

By brand, Hollister sales rose to $522.31 million, a 10 percent gain from $476.67 million in the 2020 period, and a 1 percent gain from $514.77 million in the 2019 period. Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

Abercrombie’s sales rose to $382.85 million last quarter, a 12 percent gain from $342.99 million in sales in the 2020 quarter and a 10 percent gain from $348.7 million in the 2019 quarter. Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A&F Sustains Momentum, Reports Q3 Gains

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad