Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Safilo Returns to Black in 2021, Executes Business Transformation

Business

Macy’s Rebrands With ‘Own Your Style’ Platform

Business

Uncertainties Loom Yet NRF Sees Sustained Sales Gains

Abercrombie Gets Physical With Subbrand Launch

Abercrombie & Fitch said customers were looking for fashion-forward activewear from the brand.

Abercrombie Gets Physical with Activewear
YPB at Abercrombie & Fitch. Courtesy of Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is putting the spotlight on a new subbrand, YPB — which stands for Your Personal Best — on Wednesday.

Abercrombie started selling the YPB subbrand a few weeks ago, but begins the marketing push Wednesday.

Officials said YPB collection has “fashion-forward yet functional activewear” for working out or to just wear casually — or as A&F said “life-ing — whatever that may be.” The collection is being offered in both men’s and women’s.

A&F said the collection offers “super soft, squat-proof and breathable” bottoms; performance tops with four-way stretch; sweat-wicking and anti-odor elements; studio outer layers, and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. YPB’s styles are available in sizes XXS to XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.

Related Galleries

“We’ve been dedicated to outfitting our Millennial consumers for every part of their lives, whether they’re traveling, brunching with friends or celebrating a wedding, for example. Being active is another key part of that lifestyle, and now, with the launch of YPB, we can meet those specific needs,” said Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear. They’re looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value.”

According to A&F, developing the collection involved hundreds of hours conducting fit research on models across genders, sizes, shapes and heights. Additionally, focus groups with customers and fitness and lifestyle influencers were held to gain insights on what they and their followers felt were missing from the activewear category, as well as to refine designs and details like pocket angles and drawstrings enable those wearing YPB to move freely and comfortably.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad