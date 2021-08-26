Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $10M Profit in Most Recent Quarter

Sustainability

TRR’s Resale ‘It’ List Sees Gucci Gain on Vuitton

Beauty

Shiseido to Sell Laura Mercier, BareMinerals, Buxom to PE Firm Advent International

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into Back-to-School

The youth-oriented retailer has racked up a strong of positive quarterly results.

Abercrombie & Fitch, seeing continued momentum and a strong start to the back-to-school season, reported top and bottom-line gains for the second quarter.

Net income rose to $108.5 million, or $1.69 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, up from $5.46 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The youth-oriented specialty retailer reported operating income of $115 million and $116 million on a reported and adjusted basis, compared to operating income of $14 million and $22 million in last year’s quarter, on a reported and adjusted basis respectively. The company said operating income was the best since 2008.

Net sales rose 24 percent to $865 million, from $698.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales were up 3 percent from pre-COVID-19 second-quarter 2019 net sales.

Digital net sales of $376 million decreased 3 percent as compared to last year and increased 52 percent as compared to pre-COVID-19 second-quarter digital net sales.

A&F exceeded Wall Street expectations for the bottom line but fell below investors’ expectations on the top line. While business in the U.S. was strong last quarter, in Europe and Asia regions, where COVID-19-related restrictions are greater, business was slower. “As our customers’ mind-set shifted to summer, we continued to deliver on product, voice and experience,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer.

Related Galleries

“Our largest market, the U.S., had healthy net sales growth of 31 percent on a one-year and 11 percent on a two-year basis. As customers returned to stores, digital net sales held steady to last year, and remained highly penetrated, representing 44 percent of total second quarter sales,” Horowitz said. “Our gross profit rate expanded dramatically, rising 450 basis points from last year and 590 basis points from the second quarter of 2019, benefiting from double-digit AUR (average unit retail price) improvement. Combined with ongoing expense management, we expanded our operating margin by 1,130 basis points year-over-year and 1,800 basis points on a two-year basis.”

Horowitz cited continued momentum quarter-to-date and a strong start to the U.S. back-to-school season. “Reception to the Gilly Hicks brand relaunch, associated product and updated store experiences has been very positive,” she said. “At our newest brand, Social Tourist, we are excited about our learnings and results since its launch just three months ago. Looking ahead, we will remain on offense and are confident that the proactive steps we have taken to evolve our operating model and cost structure, combined with evolved brand positioning, should continue to yield near and long-term benefits.”

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into
Fran Horowitz

Sales last quarter at the Hollister division rose 20 percent to $514.48 million from $429.25 million in the year-ago period. Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

Abercrombie’s sales rose 30 percent to $350.37 million from $269.08 million in the year-ago period. Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Social Tourist
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio in Social Tourist, the brand they helped cocreate with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Courtesy Photo
Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad