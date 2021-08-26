Abercrombie & Fitch Sustains Momentum Into Back-to-School

Abercrombie & Fitch, seeing continued momentum and a strong start to the back-to-school season, reported top and bottom-line gains for the second quarter.

Net income rose to $108.5 million, or $1.69 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, up from $5.46 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The youth-oriented specialty retailer reported operating income of $115 million and $116 million on a reported and adjusted basis, compared to operating income of $14 million and $22 million in last year’s quarter, on a reported and adjusted basis respectively. The company said operating income was the best since 2008.

Net sales rose 24 percent to $865 million, from $698.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales were up 3 percent from pre-COVID-19 second-quarter 2019 net sales.

Digital net sales of $376 million decreased 3 percent as compared to last year and increased 52 percent as compared to pre-COVID-19 second-quarter digital net sales.

A&F exceeded Wall Street expectations for the bottom line but fell below investors’ expectations on the top line. While business in the U.S. was strong last quarter, in Europe and Asia regions, where COVID-19-related restrictions are greater, business was slower. “As our customers’ mind-set shifted to summer, we continued to deliver on product, voice and experience,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer.

“Our largest market, the U.S., had healthy net sales growth of 31 percent on a one-year and 11 percent on a two-year basis. As customers returned to stores, digital net sales held steady to last year, and remained highly penetrated, representing 44 percent of total second quarter sales,” Horowitz said. “Our gross profit rate expanded dramatically, rising 450 basis points from last year and 590 basis points from the second quarter of 2019, benefiting from double-digit AUR (average unit retail price) improvement. Combined with ongoing expense management, we expanded our operating margin by 1,130 basis points year-over-year and 1,800 basis points on a two-year basis.”

Horowitz cited continued momentum quarter-to-date and a strong start to the U.S. back-to-school season. “Reception to the Gilly Hicks brand relaunch, associated product and updated store experiences has been very positive,” she said. “At our newest brand, Social Tourist, we are excited about our learnings and results since its launch just three months ago. Looking ahead, we will remain on offense and are confident that the proactive steps we have taken to evolve our operating model and cost structure, combined with evolved brand positioning, should continue to yield near and long-term benefits.”

Fran Horowitz

Sales last quarter at the Hollister division rose 20 percent to $514.48 million from $429.25 million in the year-ago period. Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

Abercrombie’s sales rose 30 percent to $350.37 million from $269.08 million in the year-ago period. Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.