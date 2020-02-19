By  on February 19, 2020

Authentic Brands Group has snagged another high-profile prize: Forever 21.

On Wednesday, the company said it was successful in acquiring the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer in partnership with Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners. Under the terms of the deal, ABG and Simon will each own 37.5 percent and Brookfield will own 25 percent of the intellectual property and operating businesses.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers