×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Cartier Deepens Legacy in NYC With Latest Fifth Avenue Mansion Renovation

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Is Louis Vuitton’s First Dedicated Brand Ambassador for Watches

Business

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

Academy Sports + Outdoors Beats Q2 Expectations

The Texas-based chain saw some declines, but fared better than most retailers and got a thumbs-up from Wall Street.

Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors saw second-quarter top- and bottom-line declines, yet the results beat expectations, encouraging the company to stick to its sales forecast and raise its earnings per share guidance for the year.

Net income in the quarter ended July 30 decreased 0.9 percent to $188.8 million compared to $190.5 million in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS increased 11.6 percent to $2.22 compared to $1.99 per share, based on a share count of 84.9 million shares compared to 95.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of certain non-cash and extraordinary items, was $195 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.30 compared to $2.34 per share.

Related Galleries

Net sales were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 5.8 percent, compared to $1.79 billion a year ago. Comparable sales declined 6 percent primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year, partially offset by an increase in average ticket. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, net sales increased 36.3 percent. E-commerce sales grew 12.1 percent year-over-year and 244.5 percent compared to 2019.

Wall Street was impressed by Academy’s results and pushed the stock price up more than 14 percent, or about $6, to close at $47.81 on Wednesday. The report from the Katy, Texas-based sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer seemed better than other second-quarter reports from major retailers, which have been widely lowering their forecasts for the year and grappling with excess inventories.

“Our performance this quarter was in line with our expectations as Academy continues to substantially outperform our pre-pandemic levels of sales and profits,” Ken Hicks, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “We remain confident that the durability of our strong assortments and everyday value model positions us well to deliver consistent sales and profitability growth going forward.

“This growth is supported by consistent operational excellence, healthy inventory levels, a strong balance sheet, new store expansion and omnichannel advancement,” Hicks added.

“Academy delivered record quarterly earnings per share results, which demonstrates our earnings potential as well as our ability to deliver strong results in a challenging environment,” said Michael Mullican, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We also continued our capital allocation strategy of investing in growth and increasing shareholder value by investing in new stores, repurchasing a significant amount of shares and returning cash to shareholders through our dividend program. Based on our results to date and current trends, including the sequential improvement in comparable sales, we are reiterating our full-year sales and comp guidance while updating our earnings per share forecast to reflect the reduction in our share count.”

Academy maintained its forecast for $6.43 billion to $6.63 billion in sales and $550 million to $615 million in net income for 2022, though the forecast for earnings per diluted common shares rose to $6.50 to $7.25, from the earlier forecast of $6.30 to $7, reflecting share repurchasing and a shift in the tax rate.

In an interview with WWD, Steve Lawrence, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, acknowledged the company would feel better if there was a positive gain on the sales side though he did indicate that going against last year’s stimulus was a challenge, and that the company is “extremely proud” that it beat the 2019 numbers. “That was the last normalized quarter we have had. The question was, how much of the gains from a year ago could we hold onto, and the answer is, most of it. We held onto a big chunk of it.”

He said inventories, on a dollar basis, were up 17 percent versus the year-ago period, and up 8 percent versus the 2019 quarter. In units, the inventory was down 12 percent versus 2019.

He said building a “good, better, best” pricing structure in the assortment over the last couple of years benefited the company because many customers are trading down and opting for private brand merchandise that’s on the lower side of the price spectrum. “Our customers give us credit for being the value provider, offering better prices day-in and day-out compared to our competitors,” said Lawrence.

Asked what has been selling the best, Lawrence cited sporting goods including baseball, football and soccer equipment, cleats for those sports, footwear overall and private label merchandise in hard and soft goods. Fitness equipment, bicycles and fishing equipment haven’t been selling as well, but are still tracking ahead of 2019 levels.

“Behaviors we saw happen during the pandemic I think are sticky,” Lawrence said. “That tells me customers are still pursuing those activities. We also think more people are spending time playing sports and hanging out outdoors.”

During the second quarter, Academy opened one new store, for a total of 261 stores. The company expects to open nine new stores this fiscal year and 80 to 100 stores over the next five years.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Hot Summer Bags

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad