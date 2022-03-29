Academy Sports + Outdoors Posts Record Results

Academy Sports + Outdoors posted solid fourth-quarter and year-end results on both the top and bottom lines, seeing consumers eagerly participating in sports and enjoying the great outdoors again after months of the stay-at-home pandemic lifestyle.

Executives of the Katy, Texas-based, full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation chain said Tuesday that they expect another strong year ahead for the company, though not quite as robust as 2021.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, net income increased 54.9 percent to $141.8 million compared to $91.5 million in the year-ago period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.57 compared to $0.97 per share.

Pre-tax income increased 55 percent to $188.4 million compared to $121.6 million.

For all of last year, net income increased 117.4 percent to $671.4 million, compared to $308.8 million for the year before, making 2021 the most profitable year in the company’s history. Diluted EPS was $7.12 compared to $3.79 per share. Pre-tax income increased 153.5 percent to $859.5 million, the highest in the company’s history.

Ken Hicks, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement that “2021 was an extraordinary year for Academy Sports + Outdoors. The team delivered the highest sales and profits in the company’s history while navigating the many challenges faced by the company and the retail industry.

“We are proud of what our company has accomplished over the past three years, but even more excited about our future growth prospects. Academy is well positioned for substantial long-term growth in its existing stores with our broad assortment of great products from the best national and quality private brands, excellent customer service, expanding omnichannel capabilities and multiple new store openings in our current and new markets.”

The apparel space at Academy Sports + Outdoors, photographed last year.

Net sales in the fourth quarter increased 13.2 percent to a quarterly record of $1.8 billion. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, net sales increased 32 percent. Comparable sales were up 13.1 percent, on top of a 16.1 percent gain in the fourth quarter of 2020, making it the retailer’s 10th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. The company operates 259 stores in 16 states, and an e-commerce site.

“Strong consumer demand for sports and outdoor products drove sales growth and led to an increase in total transactions and average ticket,” the company reported.

For all of 2021, net sales increased 19.1 percent to a record $6.77 billion. When compared to fiscal 2019, net sales increased 40.2 percent. Comparable sales increased 18.9 percent on top of the 16.1 percent in the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter, e-commerce sales grew 22.7 percent compared to the year-ago quarter and 97.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the whole year, e-commerce sales increased 6.2 percent compared to 2020 and increased 153.1 percent compared to 2019.

Citing headwinds, the company now expects net sales between $6.56 billion and $6.77 billion for 2022, a 1.6 percent decline from 2021 but a 38 percent gain over 2019.

Comparable sales in 2022 are seen declining between minus 4 percent and minus 1 percent.

Net income is seen coming in at $590 million to $640 million, an 8.3 percent drop from $671 million in 2021.

Pre-tax income is projected at $780 million to $845 million, versus $860 million last year.

“For the second consecutive year, Academy delivered record financial results, driven by a dedicated, adaptable team, lasting operational improvements and strong consumer demand. Looking ahead, we are focused on building upon this success by executing our internal initiatives, managing our expenses and deploying our free cash to grow the business and enhance shareholder value. Our outlook for 2022 reflects an expectation of continued strong financial performance and operational improvements, while thoughtfully considering the headwinds of inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and the prospect of difficult prior year comparisons,” Hicks said.