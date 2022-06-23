Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship During Fashion Week

It's skate park-meets-Seine for the Swedish brand's outpost on Rue Saint Honoré.

Acne Studios
Acne Studios Paris Flagship Courtesy Acne

For some designers, it’s about building bridges. For Acne Studios founder and creative director Jonny Johansson, it’s about sitting under them.

“I’ve been spending time under the bridge lately at the skate park, and because it’s under the bridge, it doesn’t rain there and it’s not wet and slippery. It’s finding these poetic spots — under a bridge, where you have sort of like a beautiful concrete wave motion, and this whole idea of being under a bridge where nobody wants to be, where it’s beautiful, I thought was quite a beautiful idea,” said Johansson.

So Johansson brought the references from his favorite spot at Rålambshovsparken in Stockholm, mixed them with the metal arches and grommets on the underside of Paris’ own Pont Neuf, which crosses the Seine river, as elements for the brand’s new boutique on the Rue Saint Honoré. He also used Saint Maximin stone quarried from 30 miles outside of Paris that is used in the city’s classical Haussmannian buildings to give the space a modern take on an Old World aesthetic.

Related Galleries

“The whole thing is like referring to Paris for me — it’s not like, that stone has that color of — if you look at the city as a whole, it’s beige. If you squint you see this stone, this pale color,” he added.

The result is all sharp-edged stone throughout the entire store, including the ceilings, with industrial light fixtures designed by Benoit Lalloz. The effect is immersive, but racks and handrails undulate in brushed metal, blurring the clean lines ever so slightly. Max Lamb handled the furniture installations, including supersized sofa platforms with a floating, cloud-like quality.

Acne Studios Paris Flagship
Inside Acne Studios Paris Flagship Courtesy Acne Studios

It’s a significant chunk of real estate. Acne took over the spot from Missoni, and did a complete revamp of the 4,100-square-foot shopping space over eight months. The brand continues to operate four smaller, more discreet, stores in Paris, including its famous Palais Royal door.

The boutique sits across from Balenciaga on Rue Saint Honoré, and signifies, in some ways, that the brand has arrived. It was always a dream of Johansson to have a store on the “quintessential” shopping street and he waited years to find the right spot. In celebration, they created their own signature “Saint Honoré” cocktail for the opening party Tuesday evening.

The shop will host the new pastel colorways of the Musubi tote, as well as the brand’s fall capsule collaboration with artist Martin Laborde. In a see-now-buy-now power move, the spring 2023 collection set to premiere Friday will be available immediately.

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Hot Summer Bags

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Acne Studios Fetes New Paris Flagship

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad