Adidas Expands NYC Presence With First Bronx Store

Adidas is expanding its New York City presence with its first-ever retail store in the Bronx.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot store, located at the Mall at Bay Plaza, will officially open this weekend and will include a digital footwear wall to access more details about products, digital store windows and service areas to help assist in product searches.

The store opening highlights Adidas’ commitment to deepening its local connection with consumers in “key cities,” such as New York.

“We are thrilled to officially open our newest store in the Bronx,” said LaNiece Douglas, Adidas VP of retail in North America, in a statement. “This is an important one for us in our Key City New York. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and really see it come to life.”

To mark the store’s opening, Adidas is hosting a community celebration for local creators and consumers. Bronx native and creative designer Jae Tips will showcase his artwork that he made for the store and the first 100 shoppers who shop there will receive a special tote bag.

Other than New York, Adidas’ key cities include Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, London and Los Angeles. Adidas said in March of 2021 that it plans to double the number of its key cities from these six to 12, adding Mexico City, Berlin, Moscow, Dubai, Beijing and Seoul. In China, Adidas has outlined a goal to create ties with local Chinese consumers via local storytelling, partnerships with Chinese athletes and a collection of localized product.

Nike in September launched its first-ever store in the Bronx as part of a similar goal to connect with communities. This store opening was a part of Nike’s Unite retail concept, which was revealed in November 2020. The format, Nike explained when it was debuted, was created to help locals connect more closely with sport, and both serve and celebrate the people in the community with a design reflecting its “heart and spirit.” Nike last year also opened a Unite store in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood.