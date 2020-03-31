As nearly three-quarters of Americans remain in a lockdown mode at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, data from Adobe shows the number of “buy online, pick up in-store” (BOPIS) orders has soared while e-commerce continues to see explosive growth.

Adobe said BOPIS rose 62 percent, year-over-year, for the Feb. 24 to March 21 period, “as consumers began practicing social distancing to limit their exposure​.” While most retail is closed, grocery stores and mass-market retailers with grocery offerings remain open as an essential service. Shoppers confined to their homes by executive order are allowed to go to grocery stores and may also engage in outdoor physical activities (with limits).

The data from Adobe also showed that e-commerce in the U.S. is up 25 percent, and is “largely propelled by online grocery shopping​,” authors of the report said, adding that “online grocery shopping in the U.S. has seen an over 100 percent boost in daily sales.”

Adobe’s COVID-19 data report is part of the company’s just-launched “Digital Economy Index.” The company said the index “takes the boom happening in e-commerce, and brings those insights into traditional methods of analyzing the economy and consumer purchasing power.”

The report also found that the virus protection category, with products such as hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and anti-bacterial sprays, soared 807 percent while over-the-counter drug purchases “have increased by 217 percent for cold, flu and pain relievers​.”

Online sales of non-perishable goods and fitness equipment continue to soar while “the average online apparel store” has seen a 13 percent decline in sales.

Adobe said the states with online sales of more than 20 percent include New York​, California, Washington, Ohio​ and Oregon.