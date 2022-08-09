×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in July

Prices are still high, but consumers got some relief last month when deflation occurred across 14 merchandise categories.

online shopping
Consumers are carefully eyeing prices online and might have noticed last month's deflation. fizkes - stock.adobe.com

After 25 consecutive months of persistent inflation, prices on merchandise sold online finally took a drop during July on an overall basis.

Online prices in July dropped 1 percent year-over-year and declined 2 percent, month-over-month, according to the latest findings from software giant Adobe, released Tuesday.

That’s a switch from June when online prices increased 0.3 percent year-over-year, and from May, when the prices rose 2 percent year-over-year.

Prices on 14 of the 18 categories tracked by Adobe declined last month. Electronics, apparel and toys drove down prices online, while food costs remained elevated.

U.S. consumers are pulling back on spending due to soaring inflation, which has happened for most of this year, fears of a looming recession, and the volatile stock market.

Consumers spent $73.7 billion online in July, down from $74.1 billion in June, Adobe reported. On a year-over-year basis, however, e-commerce spend in July grew 20.9 percent, with Prime Day driving record online sales for the retail industry overall. Online spending in July also decreased compared to May ($78.8 billion) and April ($77.8 billion).

Related Galleries

“Wavering consumer confidence and a pullback in spending, coupled with oversupply for some retailers, is driving prices down in major online categories like electronics and apparel,” said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights, Adobe. “It provides a bit of relief for consumers, as the cost of food continues to rise both online and in stores.”

According to Adobe, “Prices for electronics, the largest category in e-commerce with 18.6 percent share of spend in 2021, fell sharply and decreased 9.3 percent year-over-year, and 2 percent month-over-month.

In June, electronics prices online were down 7.3 percent year-over-year, and down 6.5 percent year-over-year last May.

Apparel prices had increased for 14 consecutive months since April 2021, and spiked in recent months. But in July, prices were down 1 percent, year-over-year, while falling 6.3 percent on a month-to-month basis. July marked the first “notable” year-over-year decrease for apparel, as prices only fell by 0.1 percent in June, Adobe indicated.

Toy prices in July dropped 8.2 percent year-over-year and 2.9 percent month-over-month.

Still, food costs in July remained high, rising 13.4 percent year-over-year and 1.4 percent month-over-month. Adobe said the food price hike was a record year-over-year high, and the largest increase of any category.

The Adobe Digital Price Index, developed by Adobe Analytics, analyzes one trillion visits to retail sites and over 100 million stock keeping units across 18 product categories.

Month-to-month price drops in July were observed across 14 categories including electronics, personal care products, office supplies, jewelry, books, furniture/bedding, toys, home/garden, appliances, flowers/related gifts, computers, sporting goods, medical equipment/supplies and apparel.

Groceries, tools/home improvement, pet products, and non-prescription drugs experienced inflation last month.

However, on a year-to-year basis, only seven of the 18 categories saw price drops: electronics, jewelry, books, toys, computers, sporting goods and apparel.

The Adobe Digital Price Index is modeled after the Consumer Price Index, published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and uses the Fisher Price Index to track online prices. The Fisher Price Index uses quantities of matched products purchased in the current month and a previous month to calculate the price changes by category. Adobe’s analysis is weighted by the real quantities of the products purchased in the two adjacent months.

Adobe uses a combination of Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning framework, and manual effort to segment the products into the categories defined by the CPI.

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Hot Summer Bags

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Adobe Report: E-commerce Sees Deflation in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad