By  on March 4, 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a fourth-quarter decline in net income to $83.1 million from $96.4 million in the year ago period, though the company finished the year with momentum.

Net sales for the quarter ended Feb. 1 rose 3 percent to $1.18 billion from $1.15 billion in the year ago period, while comparable sales rose 1 percent.

