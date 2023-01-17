×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Airports Upscale Retail as Passenger Traffic Returns

The opening of Chanel's duo boutiques and LVMH's first Hennessy store in Paris' Charles de Gaulle mark renewed offerings for travelers.

Chanel boutique Paris Charles de Gaulle airport fashion fragrance beauty
Chanel's new boutique in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. Courtesy Chanel

PARIS — As passengers return to travel, airport retail is flying high again.

At Paris airports Charles de Gaulle and the smaller Orly, December passenger numbers were back up to 93 percent of 2019 levels, said Aeroports de Paris. London’s Heathrow reported a similar uptick, hitting roughly 89 percent of their pre-pandemic numbers in the holiday travel period, the airport operator revealed.

The steady climb comes just as travel retail is experiencing an upscaling boom. Inside CDG’s revamped Terminal One, Chanel unveiled new boutiques on Dec. 8: one dedicated to fashion, watches and jewelry, and another for fragrance, makeup and skin care. The boutiques were designed by longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino in classic black-and-cream monochrome, with plush carpets and mirrored accents that echo the interior of Coco Chanel’s legendary Paris apartment.

Related Galleries

Aside from its most famous bags, the 550-square-foot fashion boutique offers its jewelry and ready-to-wear collections, while the 124-square-foot beauty spot can create customized in-flight treatment product packages that passengers can take on the go.

The Chanel outgoing flight outpost follows retail offerings from Louis Vuitton, Celine, Dior and Saint Laurent throughout CDG that were opened in 2020. LVMH-owned Cognac brand Hennessy has also opened it’s first dedicated store within Terminal One’s luxury lane.

The shopping areas of the airport were envisioned as a department store with dedicated, unique spaces, and the 250 million euro Terminal One makeover was done with a Parisian atmosphere, including brass accents and café style seating.

“You see a lot of activity with lots of buttons being pressed again in the aviation world,” said Alex Avery, chief executive officer at travel and retail specialist firm Pragma Consulting. As travel scales once again, retail operators are making moves to attract the air passengers with time to shop — and deep pockets. “It’s been great to see airport retailing get back into the game again. Operators are getting excited about future expansion plans as well.”

At Heathrow “luxury fashion is a key proposition in our retail offering,” said an airport spokesperson. Burberry, Dior and Rolex are among the brands across its four terminals, and the airport integrated omnichannel “reserve and collect” services last year in response to changing demographics and more tech savvy, digital-native passengers. They can hold an item online and pick up within 30 minutes as they’re heading to their gate.

“Despite the devasting impact of the pandemic on travel and retail, we have been able to continually improve the retail proposition at Heathrow through offering unique physical and digital experiences and an ever-changing retail offering,” the spokesperson said.

Chanel has also experimented here, with an immersive installation, treasure hunt and digital makeovers to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the brand’s iconic Chanel No.5 fragrance in early 2022.

“With luxury brands focusing more than ever on building relationships with their passengers, we have collaborated with our luxury retailers to create engaging physical shopping experiences to drive participation and spend,” the spokesperson added.

Avery cited Bangalore, India, as one airport that has upscaled its interior design. Its Terminal Two, which opened for its first flights on Sunday, underwent a $612 million makeover and will handle 25 million flyers annually. “It’s really taking the airport terminal experience to the next level, and creating a very calming environment, but also one that is great for retailers and brands to take space in to grant access to the high-growth market in India,” he said. While luxury brands are not yet present in its halls, operators have said the airport is specifically looking to increase its offering in “luxury fashion, beauty and confectionery.”

In the U.S., airports have experimented with allowing nonflying guests access inside the terminals to take advantage of retail and restaurants, said Avery, noting that the Pittsburgh airport has a pass for local residents. Since guests are still required to go through a security check, they can take advantage of the 24-hour security for their shopping and dining. Aside from retail, he said there is potential to attract meetings and remote working hubs as “many corporations are operating more of a hub-and-spoke strategy” in the current remote work climate. “Often airports can fit the bill. This is happening all over the world.”

It’s all part of airports’ plans to diversify beyond aviation, which roiled revenue during pandemic shutdowns. “It became very apparent that when there are no passengers that your business model is very limited, but the asset that they sit in [and] the strategic location often means that there’s a lot more to develop, and as a result, the ambitions are becoming more substantial,” said Avery. “There’s a larger play for real estate opportunities.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Hot Summer Bags

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Airports Upscale Retail Boutiques as Passenger Traffic Returns

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad