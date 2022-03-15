Airwalk Gives Penney’s a Touch of ‘So-Cal’ Attitude

J.C. Penney Co. Inc., adding some Southern California attitude to its offerings, has launched an exclusive Airwalk line of sneakers, skate shoes and sandals, and will add Airwalk apparel in time for back-to-school 2022.

Airwalk, considered a pioneer of the skate culture, is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

“ABG is excited to announce the launch of Airwalk at J.C.Penney,” said Jarrod Weber, ABG’s group president lifestyle, chief brand officer. “This is a new comprehensive apparel and footwear plan for the brand within this channel. The styles and designs will continue to pay homage to the brand’s DNA and we are focused on building the next generation of Airwalk consumers.”

Airwalk should also help Penney’s attract many more customers of a younger age.

“We want customers to be excited about who they can become and the experiences they can have when they wear our collections,” said Michelle Wlazlo, Penney’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Airwalk at J.C. Penney makes the brand’s signature So-Cal spirit and fashion accessible to everyone, whether they connect with the brand through attitude or activity.”

For more than three decades, Airwalk has been bringing its SoCal style and attitude to consumers around the world through its sneakers. The company says the brand “inspires nostalgics and those who crave the unconventional to go against the grain and express their individuality.”

Penney’s Airwalk collection has distinctive graphics and bold colors. The high-tops and low-tops are available in men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes.

In December 2020, the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Penney’s retail and operating assets, lifted Penney’s out of bankruptcy.

ABG owns several retail and fashion brands — among them Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand, Barneys New York, Greg Norman, Nine West and Forever 21. ABG is a strategic partner in Penney’s with Simon and Brookfield, and has become a big factor in feeding merchandise to Penney’s and hopefully, fueling sales. The key to Penney’s long-term survival is to rev up revenues, particularly in the face of greater competition from the likes of Kohl’s Corp. and Target Corp.

Since 1986, Airwalk has been creating performance and lifestyle gear focused on skateboarding and action sports. The brand’s offerings include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories including skate hard goods, which are available in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia.