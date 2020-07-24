Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, is setting up shop in the Hamptons for the first time.

On Saturday it will open its first pop-up in the Hamptons at 52 Jobs Lane in Southampton, N.Y. The company previously had a pop-up in Aspen, Colo., in 2018.

There’s no question that brands are looking to be where their customers are spending time this summer as they have retreated from New York City. Brands such as Eres and Bonpoint have also opened pop-ups in Southampton, while Giorgio Armani opened a pop up in East Hampton, N.Y.

The Akris store will be open through the end of the year and offers the latest collections of Akris, Akris Punto handbags and accessories.

The space, which spans 1,800 square feet, includes a private outdoor garden and parking spaces for clients. Delivery will be available Hamptons-wide, and Akris face masks will be provided with every purchase made.

The decor is a combination of clean and neutral design elements, which reflects the Hamptons location. The furniture and decor is comprised of natural materials, such as wood and cork, which relates to creative director Albert Kriemler’s appreciation for natural fibers. Decor from Vitra, a Swiss-family owned furniture company, lends a whimsical feel to the space.

Akris, which has subsidiaries in Japan, the U.S. and South Korea, operates its own boutiques in major cities around the world. The brand has freestanding stores in the U.S. in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Palm Beach and Bal Harbour, Fla., and Dallas.

Elsewhere in Southampton, Eres, the Parisian luxury lingerie and swimwear house, opened a pop-up earlier this month that will stay open until Labor Day, and will reopen each season going forward. It’s located at 15 Jobs Lane in Southampton.