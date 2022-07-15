Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Sustainability

Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77 Mercer Street in New York

The two-level boutique has a floor dedicated to the jumpsuit and accessories.

An apparel display at Alex Mill.
An apparel display at Alex Mill. courtesy image

Alex Mill officially will open a new store Saturday at 77 Mercer Street in New York.

Founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, Alex Mill already has a store on Madison Avenue and 87th Street, which it opened in December. A little over a week ago, it closed a 3,000-square-foot unit across the street from the store on Mercer, which it had since early 2020.

“It’s our first bi-level store. The new space became available and it gives us a more concise customer experience,” said Somsack Sikhounmuong, cofounder and design director, who joined Drexler in the business in 2019, having worked at J. Crew for 16 years. Alex’s father, Mickey Drexler, became the company’s chief executive officer in 2021.

Sikhounmuong said the new store’s configuration allows them to show “the full breadth of the collection,” and to emphasize core pieces, such as the work jacket, the men’s shirts and jumpsuits.

Related Galleries

Designed by artist Mary Matson, whose whimsical paintings and sketches have been part of the Alex Mill story, the space is grounded by utilitarian furniture and props that speak to the workwear influences in which the Alex Mill core collection is grounded.

The 2,500-square-foot shop has white walls and peg boards, alongside wooden floors and modular display units punctuated with pops of the brand’s signature colors of red, navy and pale blue. Other decor elements are bespoke artwork, such as a handmade quilt that echoes Alex Mill’s ethos “guaranteed to never go out of style.” Campaign images line the walls as well as portraits of the brand’s team. A hot dog stand with an umbrella made from upcycled Alex Mill shirting fabrics acts as a cash wrap.

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77
The cash wrap resembles a hot dog stand. courtesy shot.

Sikhounmuong’s ceramics are used for the weekly flower arrangements, and Quiet Town, the New York-based accessories label, has designed and created the changing room curtains using their proprietary garment-dyed canvas. With keen attention to detail, the changing room curtains have embroidery that has sayings such as “Uniforms for Individuals.”

The first floor mostly houses the seasonal collection, with the basement dedicated to a jumpsuit store and accessories space as the brand expands its bag and shoe offering. Overall, prices in the store range from $45 to $255, with the sweet spot being $140.

In celebration of the opening, an exclusive partnership with Paris-based vintage store Brut Archives will offer 200 pieces of their specialty vintage lines available in the U.S. for the first time, alongside a small collaborative capsule collection, all made in their Paris atelier. The line, which will arrive Wednesday, features the Alex Mill tote bag, Brut work jacket and bucket hat styles decorated with their hand-sourced vintage and custom patches.

Although the brand began as a men’s business, in 2019, when Sikhounmoung joined, and then in 2021, when Mickey Drexler became CEO,  they started building up the women’s. The breakdown in the new store is now 57 percent womenswear, and 43 percent menswear.

On the lower level, the focus is on different styles of jumpsuits, which Drexler called “The 15 Second Outfit,” and there’s a neon sign on the lower level that says that. The jumpsuits range in price from $168 for the shorts one to $225.

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77
The lower level is dedicated to jumpsuits and accessories. courtesy shot.

Drexler said the key to all their designs is to “wake up, get dressed and don’t overthink it.”

Right now, the company does wholesale business with stores such as the Mohawk General Store in Los Angeles, Stag in Austin, and Net-a-porter, among others. Drexler said he’s not looking to expand wholesale at this point. Its website started selling internationally last month.

The company has a smattering of accessories, including tote bags, footwear, baseball hats and socks. For men, it carries third party sneakers and some suede wallabees. Women’s footwear is manufactured in-house and includes flats.

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77
The footwear and tote bag display on the lower level. courtesy shot.

According to Drexler, the collection is manufactured mostly in China and the U.S., while the shoes are made in Italy.

One of the interesting things that Alex Mill does is take surplus goods and rework them into something new. The brand doesn’t put anything on sale, and instead gives new life to surplus styles under its Rework program.

As part of its totes offering, it’s carrying one that is made of leftover sailcloth from Quiet Town. They use Quiet Town’s surplus sailcloth and Alex Mill’s shape and design. Totes range from $135 for the small one to $185 for the big one.

Asked what he attributes the popularity of the jumpsuit to, Sikhounmuong said, “It’s definitely a cool factor and also the practicality.”

Discussing where they’d like to see the next retail store, Drexler said, “We’re not in a rush but want to find the right location.” He said the previous Mercer store “was doing well. This is a much better space.”

Going forward, the brand plans to add more denim for fall, as well as cashmere sweaters and cashmere beanies. They’ve also got a three-piece corduroy suit for fall and a tweed jacket.

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Hot Summer Bags

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alex Mill Opens Shop at 77

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad