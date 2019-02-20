When it comes to the overall behavior and intent of consumers in regard to subscriptions of products, retailers (such as warehouse clubs and web sites) and services, Amazon Prime members are ripe for more memberships.

According to the most recent AlixPartners Consumer Subscriptions Survey, Amazon Prime members are “significantly more likely to purchase a subscription to physical products than non-members,” authors of the report said, adding that Amazon Prime members are also “universally more likely to be subscription members or interested in becoming one.”

The research was based on a survey of more than 1,000 consumers. And it included membership status for a broad range of product categories, from apparel and consumer electronics to fitness and groceries.

With retail/store and media subscriptions, the report stated that “Amazon Prime members are three times more likely to subscribe than non-members.”

The report noted that store memberships are the “most popular form of subscription (39 percent), while less than 20 percent are members of any single category of product subscription services and just over 20 percent subscribe to a media service.”

The researchers said that there was “little variation” across geographies in regard to membership or “interest in a subscription.” By gender, the report stated that “men are slightly more likely to hold or be interested in a subscription” compared to women. And that families (with children) are “much more likely to hold a subscription versus those without.”

The survey also found that 89 percent of those polled “are more willing to start a subscription from an established brand they already shop than an Internet start-up.”

Other notable findings included respondents who are “gig economy” workers are three times more likely to have a subscription of any kind. And in regard to income, higher earners are more likely to have subscriptions. When asked what’s appealing about subscriptions, price, convenience and exposure to new products scored highest among respondents.