EXCLUSIVE: Alo Yoga Expands Retail Footprint, Plans to Enter Music Business

Alo Yoga is stretching in new directions.

The Los Angeles-based yoga lifestyle brand — which sells men’s and women’s activewear, outerwear, apparel, accessories and beauty products under the “air, land and ocean” ethos — continues to grow its retail footprint, plan more Alo House pop-ups, and is now on the verge of entering the music business.

“It’s really bringing that street [wear fashion] to fitness, that street to the studio and vice versa,” Danny Harris, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Alo Yoga, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “And to be able to have a physical presence, where people are able to embody what we believe, in these major cities, is really a great thing for the brand. And a great thing for the community.”

A rendering of the Miami Alo Yoga store, the first store in the brand’s fleet with the signature wood grid on the exterior. Cofounder Danny Harris said the store, which opened this month, is awaiting local permits to install the exterior paneling. Courtesy Photo

The most recent physical addition is a 4,500-square foot shop in Miami’s fashionable Design District, located at 101 NE 40th Street. The store opened earlier this month with a three-day party that included a guest list of influencers, fitness professionals and yogis, such as models Cydney Moreau, Georgina Mazzeo and Steph Rayner, Miami fashion blogger Zahara Khan, fashion entrepreneur Ninoska Vasquez, fitness influencer Cindy Prado and professional yoga instructor Skylar Hauswirth, among others.

Inside the Alo Yoga Miami store with the signature wood grid wall. Getty Images Alo Yoga

The space includes cement floors, wood paneling, Alo’s signature grid wall design, black-and-white yoga photos, a beauty and wellness bar and racks upon racks of sports bras, leggings and sherpa jackets.

“It has our fingerprint,” Harris said. “And we have a huge community in Miami. We know where all of our customers are via all of our online sales. That’s really why we chose there. We felt like that was an important place to be based on who we are and where our consumers are and to bring our culture to Miami.”

Inside the Alo Yoga Miami store. Getty Images Alo Yoga

The Miami location — which is also Alo’s only store with an exterior designed by the brand, the signature grid-wall motif brought outside, (Alo is still waiting on local permits to install the design) — brings the total number of stores to 13. The Austin, Texas, and Scottsdale, Ariz., shops opened in August and October, respectively, followed by Newport Beach, Calif., which opened during Black Friday weekend with record sales.

There are also about half a dozen more stores on the way, including Alo’s first international store in Toronto in 2022, and the possibility of a partner store in Dubai in late 2022, where Harris said the demand is “massive.”

“We have more [stores] coming, but we’re not really sure exactly how many more,” Harris said. “We’re a digital company first. So how many more stores that justifies, we’re not sure.

“We’re going to eventually go to major cities in Canada and to major cities all over the world,” he continued. “We’re looking at London, Paris, Israel, Dubai. Places like that. I mean those are fashion [capitals]. And Alo is such a big piece of fashion today.”

The Alo Yoga store in Miami has a large selection of apparel , activewear and accessories Getty Images Alo Yoga

But Alo Yoga’s footprint isn’t limited to retail shops. There’s Sutra, the plant-based restaurant located on the rooftop of Alo’s Flatirons’ New York store, as well as Alo House, the brand’s pop-up experience. The most recent Alo House, Alo Winter House, was located in West Hollywood in November, attracting the likes of Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Shanina Shaik; actresses Lucy Hale, Victoria Justice, Janel Parrish and Samantha Logan; wellness author Candice Kumai; model Irina Baeva; reality star Raquel Leviss; Chantel Jeffries, aka “Ceejay the DJ,” and Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Alo Yoga’s Alo Winter House in West Hollywood, Calif., included an ice skating rink. Kellie Ell / WWD

The experiential space included a yoga and meditation room, reiki healers, masseuses, ice skating rink, sound bath, coffee and tea specialty wellness bar, Alo products on display and plenty of Instagram-friendly backdrops — like an enormous plastic bubble that touched the ceiling, filling up with fake snow to the effect of a life-size snow globe with the letters “Alo” in the center.

“We need that on social media,” Harris said. “We need that platform and that education to help people deal with so many things that we are struggling with today. With Alo House, the idea is to have everything in one place to embody everything that we believe in. I want to inspire people in these communities to be able to live these extraordinary lives. And then also, hopefully, to be able to educate or inspire influencers through their own following [in order] to educate people in regards to the practice of yoga or mindfulness, or to quieting their negative subconscious and amplifying their positive subconscious.”

Guests at Alo Yoga’s Alo Winter House enjoyed free wellness drinks. Kellie Ell / WWD

Harris added that more Alo Houses are in the works, “popping up for the next decade all over the place. And I would expect them to get bigger and better as time goes on.”

But unlike other pop-ups made for social media, Alo doesn’t charge its community for the experience.

“I don’t believe we’ll ever charge people to go to Alo House,” Harris said. (A representative for the company added that celebrities and influencers are not paid to attend events.)

Guests at Alo Yoga’s Alo Winter House in West Hollywood, Calif., practicing yoga. Kellie Ell / WWD

The same, the cofounder said, is true for the recording studio that is in construction in the Los Angeles headquarters and plans to open on Jan. 17.

“We believe that influencer, fashion, entertainment, music, education of wellness, they all need to merge, so then [wellness] things can go mainstream and inspire people to live these better lives,” Harris explained. “And if you can inspire the entertainment world, there’s really no bigger megaphone than music. We want recordings, if you will, of health and wellness-type stuff. If you were interested, say, in coming out with your next rap song, this is probably not the right recording studio, unless you’re incorporating wellness into it.”

The space will include a recording studio with producer Benny Blanco and four podcast rooms, in addition to the 10,000-square-foot gym, 80-person yoga studio and 100-person movie theater already in Alo’s southern California headquarters.

Inside Alo Yoga’s headquarters in Los Angeles. Kellie Ell / WWD

“This is going to be the epicenter of health and wellness and education of the world,” Harris said.

Harris wouldn’t comment on the current annual revenues for Alo, the brand he cofounded in 2007 with Marco DeGeorge. (Earlier this year, he said revenues were “significantly more than $200 million annually.”) Harris did say, however, that “we own 100 percent of the business. And we finance it 100 percent. And we are just in a very fortunate position over the years to have built a really good business with really strong relationships and partnerships and employees and management to where we can do anything in the world we want. We can finance anything ourselves. If we wanted to open up 100 stores next year we could. But we don’t want to.”