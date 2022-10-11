×
Alpha Industries Opening First Physical Store

The SoHo unit will be on Greene Street and will remain open through January.

Alpha Industries store.
The Alpha Industries store. courtesy

Alpha Industries in opening its first brick-and-mortar store, a pop-up in SoHo.

The 3,000-square-foot space at 19-21 Greene Street will remain open through January. In addition to the brand’s assortment of military-inspired jackets and complementary apparel and accessories, the shop will also feature limited-edition and sold-out styles, including collaborations from New Era and Imogene + Willie. 

The space will also feature programming including customization activations, upcycling workshops and exclusive collaboration launches. The store, in a landmark building, will feature more than 1,000 feet of Paracord rope, originally used for parachutes, suspended from the ceiling, which also hold racks of bomber jackets and puffer coats. There is a wall display of close to a dozen vintage designs from the brand’s archives, a ceiling display of the brand’s signature “Remove Before Flight” hang tags, fitting rooms that feature U.S. Woodland camo patterns, and a Douglas DC-6 plane rudder as part of the display of the store.

Alpha Industries worked with Lionesque Group, a company that creates retail pop-ups, on the design of the shop.

The brand’s signature hang tags were incorporated into a ceiling display.

“Pop-ups are an important springboard into brick-and-mortar for [direct-to-consumer] brands, whether to introduce a new collection, test a specific location or try out a new design,” said Melissa Gonzalez, founder of The Lionesque Group. “Alpha Industries is doing all three. They have a powerful heritage story and style, and this pop-up is a 3D manifestation of the brand. The shop is an immersive experience, celebrating the company’s rich military history and its connection with pop culture through design.”

Alpha Industries got its start in 1959 as a contractor to the U.S. military and has extended that military expertise into a lifestyle collection. It was founded by Samuel Gelber whose grandson Mike Cirker is the company’s chief executive officer.

“We are so proud to bring the authentic story of Alpha Industries to New York’s SoHo district this fall,” Cirker said. “The pop-up store will offer the true Alpha experience, showcasing how our iconic silhouettes transitioned from military battlefields to fashion to pop culture film and music over the past six decades.”

