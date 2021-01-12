Alvin Valley will open on Friday a seasonal atelier in Palm Beach, Fla., on Worth Avenue at 36 Via Mizner, Fla., above the Aerin store. The 600-square-foot shop will remain open through June.

Valley’s Palm Beach opening follows his recent Southampton, N.Y., boutique, which permanently opened last summer, along with a series of pop-ups across the country including in Los Angeles at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

“I feel at home in Pam Beach,” said Valley. “Home is where my clients are, and in the winter, many relocate to Florida, so a location on Worth Avenue is perfect. Having the opportunity to see my client in-person is a gift, and we work very hard to shop socially distanced, stay safe and healthy.”

The store is created to cater to one-on-one appointments. Designed in collaboration with Dallas-born interior designer Danielle Rollins, the store will feature dramatic murals and wallpaper by Mitchell Black, and lighting by Couture lamps. The mood is expected to evoke a feeling of effortless Palm Beach glamour.

The shop will carry Valley’s signature looks and pants, a well as day-to-evening cocktail dresses and spring separates such as caftans, blouses and skirts. It will also carry an assortment of accessories, like scarves, wraps and bags.

The boutique will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., by appointment.

