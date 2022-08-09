×
Today's Digital Daily

A Forum for Exploring Gen Z

The by-invitation-only forum will include several Gen Z business founders and CEOs and members of "The Z Suite."

Aly Raisman

Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, Forever 21 chief executive officer Winnie Park and Halston creative director Ken Downing will be among the participants in a forum focused on Gen Z’s values, priorities and shopping behaviors.

To be held Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week, the by-invitation-only event will also include Gen Z business founders and CEOs and members of “The Z Suite,” a group of Gen Z college and university students and influencers, established by the Berns Communications Group.

Berns’ Retail Influencer Network — a group of leaders in the retail, consumer and technology sectors — has organized the upcoming forum, called the “Retailer Influencer CEO Forum.” The Berns network taps the brains of Gen Zers in the Z Suite, creating in effect a broad think tank.

Gen Z includes those born between 1997 and 2012, representing a U.S. population of over 68 million.

“Gen Z is the most diverse American generation in history and their unique values and increasing spending power make it crucial for retail and brand executives to understand how they think and shop,” said Stacy Berns, president and founder of Berns Communications. “This forum is designed to give C-suite executives the opportunity to hear directly from leading brands that have already built loyal Gen Z followings as well as from influential Gen Z thought leaders and founders themselves.”

Among others set to speak at the forum, to be held at the Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan, are:

  • Amanda Baldwin, CEO, Supergoop!
  • Stacey Bendet, CEO, creative director, Alice + Olivia
  • Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer, American Eagle
  • Emma Butler, CEO and founder, Liberare
  • Shai Eisenman, CEO and founder, Bubble
  • Ariana Ferwerda, CEO and cofounder, Halfdays
  • Renee Klein, vice president, global digital experience and consumer marketing, Coach
  • Lual Mayen, founder, Junub Games
  • Stacey McCormick, senior vice president, marketing, Aerie
  • Winnie Park, CEO, Forever 21
  • Maya Penn, founder and CEO, Maya’s Ideas
  • Theresa Watts, senior vice president, H.R., diversity, equity and inclusion, True Religion
