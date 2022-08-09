A Forum for Exploring Gen Z

Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman, Forever 21 chief executive officer Winnie Park and Halston creative director Ken Downing will be among the participants in a forum focused on Gen Z’s values, priorities and shopping behaviors.

To be held Sept. 12 during New York Fashion Week, the by-invitation-only event will also include Gen Z business founders and CEOs and members of “The Z Suite,” a group of Gen Z college and university students and influencers, established by the Berns Communications Group.

Berns’ Retail Influencer Network — a group of leaders in the retail, consumer and technology sectors — has organized the upcoming forum, called the “Retailer Influencer CEO Forum.” The Berns network taps the brains of Gen Zers in the Z Suite, creating in effect a broad think tank.

Gen Z includes those born between 1997 and 2012, representing a U.S. population of over 68 million.

“Gen Z is the most diverse American generation in history and their unique values and increasing spending power make it crucial for retail and brand executives to understand how they think and shop,” said Stacy Berns, president and founder of Berns Communications. “This forum is designed to give C-suite executives the opportunity to hear directly from leading brands that have already built loyal Gen Z followings as well as from influential Gen Z thought leaders and founders themselves.”

Among others set to speak at the forum, to be held at the Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan, are: