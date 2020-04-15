PARIS — Amazon has closed its six warehouses in France while it carries out a court-mandated order to assess the risk to its employees from the coronavirus pandemic, according to unions.

Amazon has closed the sites until at least April 20 after a French court on Tuesday ordered the online retail giant to limit its deliveries to essential goods while it carried out the audit, the CGT union said in a statement. Workers’ salaries will be paid in full during this period, it noted.

Amazon officials were not immediately available to confirm the closure. In a statement earlier on Wednesday, the company said: “We’re puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees.”

The retailer said it planned to appeal the decision, and evoked the possibility of having to close its French logistics hubs.

The court in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, had ordered Amazon to comply with the ruling within 24 hours or risk a fine of one million euros per day. The ruling was in response to a complaint filed by trade union Sud Solidaires, which had called for Amazon’s six French warehouses to be shut down.

The union had described the situation as a “sanitary and social bomb.” Amazon has insisted throughout that it has taken measures to ensure the safety of its workers.

Amazon said last month it had stopped taking orders for nonessential goods on its sites in France and Italy in an effort to reduce pressure on its logistics teams, after coming under fire from unions who accused it of failing to respect health and safety regulations in its distribution hubs.

According to Sud Solidaires, essential goods such as food, hygiene products and medications represent just 10 percent of Amazon’s business in France.