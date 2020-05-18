Could Amazon’s next acquisition target be J.C. Penney Co. Inc.?

Penney’s is bankrupt, bracing to close at least 200 stores, and is considering selling itself. If the company doesn’t emerge healthy by restructuring through Chapter 11, liquidation becomes a possibility. And Amazon is said to be a contender for either all or parts of Penney’s.

”There is an Amazon team in Plano [Tex.] as we speak,” said one source who does business with the web giant. “There is a dialogue and I’m told it has a lot to do with Amazon eager to expand its apparel business — for sure.”

Others speculate that Amazon could convert Penney’s units to its own high-tech retail format which, with their checkout-free environments, seems most relevant in a socially distancing COVID-19 ravaged society. “This could be a new tech-driven retail model,” said the source.

Amazon could also convert some Penney’s sites into distribution centers. “Penney’s has about 30 freestanding locations with a lot of land, which could be converted,” the source said. “They do have some good real estate.”

A sale of Penney’s is no certainty, but a deal wouldn’t be expensive given the chain’s bankrupt state and seriously depressed stock price.

Amazon declined to comment on whether it is interested in Penney’s.

But Amazon isn’t the only one kicking the tires of the bankrupt retailer. Some developers are also said to be eyeing Penney’s, including the Simon Property Group and Brookfield. They don’t want to see Penney’s go dark permanently because of the negative ripple effect it would have in their shopping centers.