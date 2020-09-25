What to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is coming soon, according to a report by CNET.

The e-commerce giant, which initially postponed Amazon Prime Day 2020 from July 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has yet to confirm when the shopping holiday will take place, but CNET reports that the annual Prime Day will now be two days and begin on Oct. 13.

Amazon’s Prime Day has historically been the company’s biggest selling day of the year since its inception five years ago, outperforming other shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday in recent years. The company revealed it sold roughly 175 million products on Prime Day 2019 and analysts have estimated it generated $7.16 billion.

From what to expect on the shopping holiday to how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting it, here is everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place on Oct. 13 for a 48-hour period, according to a report by CNET, which cited an internal message to Amazon employees.

The company has not yet commented on Amazon Prime Day 2020 or confirmed a date. On the web site’s Prime Day landing page, a statement reads: “Prime Day is an annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on products from small businesses and top brands. Prime Day 2020 dates for the U.S. have not been announced yet.”

CNET also reports that Amazon will be announcing the Prime Day 2020 date and additional information on Sept. 28.

Why was Amazon Prime Day 2020 postponed?

Amazon said on July 21 that it would be postponing its annual Prime Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” the company said in a statement. “We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on Aug. 6 and 7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Although Amazon has seen sales increase due to the pandemic — its first quarter 2020 revenue increased by 26 percent — its delivery and warehouse network has been impacted by the increased workload, in addition to facing safety and health concerns.

The company is embroiled in a lawsuit with former warehouse worker, Chris Smalls, who organized a protest among colleagues over what they deemed as unsafe working conditions at a large fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y. The workers also allege that one of their colleagues died after contracting COVID-19 while working. They stated that 44 other employees also had confirmed cases of the virus.

Amazon has since committed $4 billion to COVID-19-related initiatives, including $800 million on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, gloves, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, extended pay and benefit options, testing and more.

What deals will be offered during Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has not yet revealed what deals customers can expect this year, but historically, the biggest Prime Day markdowns are seen across electronics, home appliances and workout gear, among other categories.

