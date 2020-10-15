Amazon Prime Day Tops $3.5 Billion

The sixth annual Amazon Prime Day surpassed $3.5 billion in sales from third party sellers, marking an increase of more than 60 percent from last year’s event, the web behemoth disclosed Thursday.

The two-day event, held in 19 countries, was rescheduled from July to Oct. 13 to 14 due to the pandemic.

The timing shift was a major factor in the sales surge, enabling retailers and brands to have more products ready for sale after experiencing COVID-19-related delays in shipments earlier this year.

Additionally, shifting to a later date closer to Halloween and Christmas meant there was more gift-purchasing in addition to self purchasing. and generally, the shift to shopping online versus in stores has accelerated due to the pandemic and people being fearful of contracting the coronavirus in indoor spaces. The ongoing shift toward shopping online using desktops and mobile devices continues unabated.

For many retailers and brands participating with Amazon for Prime Day meant an earlier than ever start to holiday selling. As Michael Brown, partner at the Kearney management consulting firm, said, “It’s critical to start the season early, given what we know—store occupancy restrictions, shipping capacity shortage—and what we don’t know: Will our workforce remain healthy? Will our suppliers be able to ship what we need? With a second wave of the pandemic possibly resulting in more store closures, retailers need to strike while they have the opportunity.

Brown added that retailers starting holiday campaigns early will capture consumer spending while those consumers have the funds and the ability to shop freely. “They will also get a read on what consumers are shopping for compared to years past. Early reads will allow them to chase goods for December sales and act quickly to sell the slower selling categories where they have built inventory. If they don’t act now, retailers stand to lose early data on consumer shopping patterns and sentiment, their fair share of limited dollars, and access to the most desirable holiday hires.”

Amazon’s Jeff Wilke, chief executive officer of Worldwide Consumer, in releasing the Prime Day results on Thursday, said this year’s promotion marked the “two biggest days ever for third-party sellers overall, nearly all of whom are small and medium-sized businesses.…Sellers saw record-breaking sales.”

Amazon said it designed this week’s Prime Day event to support small businesses even more than in the past, including funding a promotion that helped drive more than $900 million in sales for small businesses in the two weeks leading up to Prime Day.

According to Amazon, its Prime members around the world saved more than $1.4 billion during the event, which provides deep discounts across many categories.