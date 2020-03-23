By  on March 23, 2020

PARIS — Amazon has stopped taking orders for nonessential goods on its sites in France and Italy in an effort to reduce pressure on its logistics teams, as both countries remain locked down while authorities battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon came under fire last week from unions in France and Italy, who accused the online retail giant of failing to respect health and safety regulations in its distribution hubs.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers