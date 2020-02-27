American Dream on Thursday set March 19 as the opening of the DreamWorks Animation Water Park, along with the first wave of retailers — fast fashion and other stores with large footprints, including H&M, Zara, Uniqlo, Primark, Aritzia, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Morphe.

The Collections, the luxury wing of the 3.3 million-square-foot entertainment and shopping center in East Rutherford, N.J., will bow in early September. While American Dream has said for some time that a portion of its retail offering would be unveiled in March, it didn’t specify the stores that would be opening until now.