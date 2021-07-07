The timing for the launch of The Avenue and its fashion/art exhibit is fitting considering life is now normalizing as COVID-19 cases decline, Downing noted. “With New York Fashion Week returning this fall with in-person fashion shows, with the Met Gala moving its May date into September, because we are seeing travelers coming from around the country into the city, and because there is all this positive energy as we all get on the better side of things, it’s just the right time to present The Avenue.”

A substantial portion of the space within The Avenue is yet to be leased, partly due to the bankruptcy of Barneys New York, which had planned to occupy 50,000 square feet, and Lord & Taylor, which also went bankrupt, aborting its plan to open at American Dream. “We have a couple of things in the works,” Downing said, to fill some space, though he declined to cite any potential retail alternatives.

He said The Avenue’s launch would “build off the momentum of fashion week.…We are going to open with a lot of events and excitement. It’s going to be a big draw and allow us to continue to open more and more stores as we go along.” More dining experiences will also be revealed, Downing said.

“There are familiar brand names at The Avenue, but what makes it exciting is that it will house the only Saks Fifth Avenue in New Jersey, and the overall attitude and presentation of what you will find in the common areas and the freshness of stores being built is unlike any shopping center anyone has seen. Nothing about it looks like a traditional shopping center.” (Saks once operated two stores in New Jersey.)

There has been speculation that luxury customers would prefer to shop Manhattan or upscale malls in Jersey, such as the one in Short Hills where Saks previously operated, but Downing disagreed, saying, “We know that the appetite for the luxury wing is here already,” with consumers shopping more moderate stores already present at American Dream, such as Zara, Aritzia, Primark, Uniqlo and H&M, and enjoying the DreamWorks Water Park, which has the world’s largest indoor wave pool encompassing 1.5 acres; Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; Sea Life Aquarium, and the Big Snow indoor ski slope.

“We are seeing a blended community that shops with us and enjoys the theme park and water park,” said Downing.

Guests, he said, mostly come from within a 100-mile radius from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, although there is also a significant number of people coming from Connecticut, Florida and Ohio. “You have people who come to us for very different things — some for the parks, some to shop, some for both. Many of them are the luxury customers you would expect,” said Downing.

Since American Dream opened in the fall of 2019, the mix of retail and entertainment has been evolving and, according to Downing, the mix is about 45 percent retail and 55 percent entertainment.

American Dream, while continuing to advance its offering, has in the past been beset by construction delays, and financing issues, exacerbated by the pandemic, which forced the complex to temporarily close for several months shortly after it first opened. The complex defaulted on a construction loan and as a consequence, Triple Five, the developer of American Dream, had to give the lenders a 49 percent stake in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada, both developed by Triple Five. It cost more than $6 billion to build the 3.3 million-square-foot American Dream complex, located in East Rutherford, N.J. The luxury wing itself has been delayed a number of times.

Commenting on The Avenue finally close to launching, Don Ghermezian, chief executive officer of American Dream, said in a statement, “We are excited to bring our reimagined luxury experience to American Dream with a selection of prestigious brands and offerings unseen anywhere else in the state. The Avenue at American Dream builds on our premiere offerings, reinforcing American Dream’s position as a top entertainment and retail destination.”