Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium Jeans Brand AE77

The brand features premium men's and women's denim made from sustainably sourced materials.

Gallery Icon View ALL 12 Photos

NEW YORK A wall of denim lines the entrance of the new AE77 store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. There are raw-cut jeans, or brand new denim, as well as jeans in five-year wash cycles, 10-year and 15-year cycles, ranging in color from dark blue to nearly white. 

“And we’ll have 20-year washes in here soon, too,” Chad Kessler, president of AE premium brands, told WWD. “So, if you wore the jeans for 15 years, wash them for 15 years, they might end up being this color.”

On the opposite wall, a “New Breed of Denim” display lives, covered with eight out of the nine jeans silhouettes, along with the words “Artfully designed. Sustainably crafted.” This is the concept behind AE77, American Eagle Outfitters’ latest brand: a collection of men’s and women’s premium denim, along with other apparel pieces, that is either sustainably sourced or made from eco-friendly materials, but still manages to be fashionable. 

Related Galleries

“We wanted to create a brand that was sustainable, but we didn’t want to compromise on design,” Kessler said. “And we want to have aesthetically the best designed product, without compromising the sustainability. We really want to tell that story.”

AE77’s story includes customized and hand-stitched jeans, recycled cashmere sweaters and beanies, sustainably sourced and organic cotton, vintage pieces and Japanese selvedge fabric. There are also flannel, dresses, women’s tops, T-shirts and “for all” pieces, or gender-neutral items. But the focus, for now, is on the denim collection. 

“Jeans are maybe the only product that the more you wear them, the more they become you,” Kessler said. “When you think of the life cycle of jeans, they become such an intimate part of your wardrobe. They tell a story; they change. They look different over time.

“Over time, one of the things we hope to get to is being able to buy back jeans from customers, meaning repair them, resell them,” he continued. “So maybe your story goes from raw to five years [old jeans] and you’re kind of done with them, those jeans. But we don’t want you to throw them away. We want you to bring the jeans back and then we can sell them to someone else. We want to keep the jeans living as long as possible. That’s a big part of sustainability. Our goal eventually will be that the brand is completely circular.” 

AE77’s inaugural 204-piece collection is purposely tight (only about a third of the AE brand’s regular assortment), but Kessler added that the brand will continue to add new pieces and categories as it continues to test and learn. 

“We just want to see what the response is, how people like the product, what they respond to in the product [assortment], and then we’ll take it from there,” he explained. “This is almost an innovation lab that we can become even more sustainable in years to come.”

That’s why there are also 70 percent post-consumer recycled bags and hangers made from sustainable wood production inside the stores, while the production process includes green chemistry to help eliminate hazardous wastes and the use of factories that meet the company’s water recycling and waste management requirements. 

“We’re really trying to think about being planet-first,” Kessler said. “Sustainability is very important to all of us, to the executives, starting with Jay [Schottenstein]. We all believe that we have a responsibility to treat the planet better. And I think Jay, especially, believes that in this day and age, it’s really up to corporations to lead on these issues. 

“There’s been a sort of stalemate throughout the world on making progress on sustainability,” he continued. “We want to hold ourselves accountable to be leaders around carbon use, water use, all of that. So we’re committed, both in our internal practices and in launching this brand, committed as a company to try to show how we can be more sustainable.” 

“AE77 is an exciting new opportunity for AEO Inc., which leverages our leadership in jeans and capitalizes on our strong innovation in style, fit and fabrications and incorporates our best sustainability practices,” said Jay Schottenstein, American Eagle Outfitters’ executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “I believe AE77 is a great addition to the portfolio of brands as we seek to inspire new customers and expand our offerings.” 

The new AE77 store, which opens today, is located at 83 Spring Street in New York. An e-commerce shop, AE77denim.com, will launch on Oct. 15. Kessler said the brand hopes to use the New York store, which was created by design agency Stefan Beckman Studio, to host events and activations on the weekends. A second AE77 brick-and-mortar location will open in November at the King of Prussia mall outside of Philadelphia. 

Denim prices for the AE77 collection range from $168 to $188. Kessler said the hope is to reach a slightly older consumer — mid-20s to mid-40s — compared with AE’s teen to early-20s range. 

“We just feel like it’s a part of the market that we aren’t serving as well as we could today,” he said. “And for this customer, it’s more of the planet-first mind-set. It’s trying to build really seasonless, classic, ageless pieces. Or just pieces that are going to be in style for [some time]. 

“A big part of our philosophy is that it’s actually good to buy less,” he continued. “It’s similar to the idea of slow fashion, of buying less. This idea of curating a wardrobe over time and not necessarily looking at what are the trends of the moment, but what are these really sustainable pieces that you can build upon, build a closet over a number of years. Because the more you buy, the more you’re naturally using more raw materials and water and all that. 

“This is just the beginning for us in the sustainability conversation,” Kessler said. “We’ve made a really strong effort for launch and we’ll continue to have these conversations around sustainability and the tension between sustainability and great design.”

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Launches Premium

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad