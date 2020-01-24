By  on January 24, 2020

American Eagle Outfitters has shuttered its Union Square store, which was converted to an experiential AE Studio store on the company’s 40th anniversary in 2017.

The store was shuttered last week when its lease expired and the company said it is not indicative of a large-scale store closing plan.

