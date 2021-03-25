The American Apparel & Footwear Association has disclosed the 2021 American Image Award honorees that will be recognized virtually on June 21.

With the theme, “Celebrating Fashion’s Future,” the honorees are HanesBrands, Inc., as Company of the Year; Walmart for Retail Innovator of the Year; Gabriela Hearst as Designer of the Year; Black in Fashion Council will receive Fashion Maverick, and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition will be the inaugural recipient of the Eco-Steward of the Year.

The Eco-Steward of the Year award honors the industry’s movement to accelerate its eco-journey and fashion’s contribution to protect the future of the planet and its people.

For the fifth year, the gala benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation.

“This spring, we will celebrate the brilliant thread of unity that our industry has rallied around for the past year,” said Steve Lamar, president and chief executive officer of the AAFA. “We are energized around new realities, confronting new challenges, and advancing new opportunities. On June 21, we celebrate this industry’s future, honoring the talents and contributions of our incredible honorees as well as their ability to empower and inspire so many.”

Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, added, “This past year has been testing for the fashion industry, and designers and retail businesses have had to navigate new challenges. We are very pleased to see how this time has aimed focus on important issues in fashion such as diversity and inclusion, sustainability and overall excellence, as our talent pivots to look to the future.”

The Company of the Year Award will be accepted by Mike Faircloth, group president, global operations at HanesBrands, whose labels include Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, L’eggs and Wonderbra, while Denise Incandela, executive vice president, apparel division and private brands at Walmart, will accept Retail Innovator of the Year.

Amina Razvi, executive director of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, will accept the Eco-Steward of the Year Award. SAC is an industrywide group of more than 250 leading apparel, footwear and textile brands, retailers, suppliers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofits, NGOs, and academic institutions working to reduce environmental impact and promote social justice throughout the global value chain .

Hearst, who in 2020 received the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award from the CFDA, will accept the designer of the year award. She designs her own eponymous collection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories and earlier this year was named chief creative director of Chloé, showing her first collection this month in Paris.

The Fashion Maverick Award will be accepted by Sandrine Charles and Lindsay People Wagner, cofounders of the Black in Fashion Council, a platform enabling the fashion and beauty industry to build a foundation for inclusivity. The Black in Fashion Council and IMG, which partnered during NYFW: The Shows last September, rolled out a three-season strategic alliance in February.

