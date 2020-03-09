The Ascena Retail Group Inc. moved deeper in the red last quarter, but said it made progress in margin performance, cost reductions and simplifying the business.

The specialty retailer, operator of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, Catherines, Justice and Lou & Grey, reported a net loss from continuing operations of $132 million, or $13.22 per diluted share in the second quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $81 million, or $8.20 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.