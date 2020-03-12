By  on March 12, 2020

Gap Inc., enduring a tough year, reported a net loss of $184 million in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 compared to a net income gain of $276 million in the year-ago quarter.

Fourth-quarter sales were up 1 percent to $4.7 billion; comparable sales were down 1 percent.

