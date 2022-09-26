×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Ferragamo RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bally RTW Spring 2023

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creativity Flowing

An interactive installation at the New York Academy of Art recognizing the milestone will be open to the public Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Anthropologie has a slew of initiatives
Anthropologie has a slew of initiatives to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Courtesy shot

At 30 years old, Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer that features clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden and bridal, continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its creative culture and sense of discovery.

Opening its first doors in the fall of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Anthropologie today operates more than 230 stores around the world and is the largest division of Urban Outfitters Inc.

Tricia Smith, global chief executive officer of Anthropologie Group, spoke with WWD about the retailer’s creative point of view, how the stores and website are performing, the apparel segment, and the emphasis on the home category.

Related Galleries

To celebrate 30 years in business, Anthropologie will host an art gallery pop-up at the New York Academy of Art, titled “By Hand, By Heart,” open to the public on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. The retailer’s creative team has built an interactive installation featuring special window displays, in-store vignettes and iconic display objects curated over the course of its 30-year history.

Anthropologie will also release a coffee table book, “The Art of Anthropologie,” published by Rizzoli, that features a narrative catalogue of design details and a behind-the-scenes look at their creative team and processes. The book, which is available for pre-order and will start rolling out to stores in October, also spotlights the retailer’s process of creating visual displays through upcycled materials. The retailer recently transitioned its packaging to be recyclable and reusable.

Anthropologie has also pledged at least $1 million to organizations and programs dedicated to education and the arts over the next four years, with plans to support creatives who have been integral to the growth of their brand and business. The company is collaborating with YoungArts, the leading partner for the cause.

Since Smith assumed the CEO role in April 2021, her mission has been to empower the teams to express their creativity, and to bring their curiosity to create special experiences for customers.

When Smith walks through the company’s Philadelphia headquarters, she sees the creative team building sets for windows, creating in-store vignettes, doing packaging design and prototypes, developing ad campaigns and doing photoshoots. “They’re sewing samples, our designers are here. It’s a really creative and inspiring environment, in which our teams collaborate,” she said.

Over the past 30 years, Anthropologie’s offering has evolved to include new categories, including Anthropologie Home, which is a full furniture decor business. More than 20 stores have design showrooms to support the segment, and Smith said the company has “invested [in] and accelerated that business pretty significantly.”

An Anthropologie store in Westport, Connecticut.

Since COVID-19, Anthropologie has evolved its apparel category, and added more brands in addition to their private label business. Many newcomers are in denim, including Paige, Mother, Good American and Frame denim, which joined private-label lines Maeve and Pilcro. Farm Rio, Favorite Daughter, Birkenstock and On Running are also now part of the retailer’s mix. Some of the denim lines have done well so far, and plans are in the works to roll them out into more stores.

A recycled denim display at Anthropologie.

“It’s important to have both. We were just talking earlier today of what that right balance is, and it really depends on the category,” Smith said, talking about the mix of market and private label brands.

Anthropologie also recently reintroduced an in-store shoes assortment, which Smith said has “done incredibly well.” Shoes entered 11 more doors this past week. She described the handbag business as “decent, and said it’s driven by more night-out experiences, and more from the owned brand assortment.

Known originally for its bohemian-chic style, Anthropologie has grown into a complete lifestyle brand. It has done designer collaborations with Amber Lewis, Mark Sikes, House of Hackney, Christiane Lemieux and Ilse Crawford.

An Anthropologie visual display.

“So many customers have so many events to go to,” said Smith, adding that there’s an opportunity to get more dressed up for customers going to more weddings.

Smith described overall business as strong. “We’ve just delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of really nice growth, and a lot of that is coming from customers returning to office and whatever that looks like for them, and returning to events and occasions,” she said. Sales for the quarter ended July 31 were up 7 percent.

Anthropologie was a bright spot in Urban Outfitters’ second-quarter results, as UO’s net income was $59.5 million, down from $127.3 million in the year-ago period, attributed to transportation costs, fuel increases and excess inventory. Total company revenue increased to a record $1.18 billion in the quarter from $1.16 billion a year ago, fueled by strong comps at Anthropologie and Free People brands, as reported.

During the pandemic, as stores opened back up and went back to regular hours, Anthropologie saw more of a re-balance between online and brick-and-mortar. “The customer is definitely returning to a greater degree to our stores,” Smith said, though the company’s digital business has also strengthened.

Anthropologie’s average store is between 6,000 and 7,000 square feet, though some — including in Westport, Connecticut, Newport Beach, California, and Rockefeller Center, New York — are larger format.

In Europe, the business operates 14 stores, primarily located in the U.K., in Central London, with two stores in Paris and one in Amsterdam.

Anthropologie on Regent Street in London.

As Anthropologie looks forward, developing the next generation of customers is a key priority. “We’re incredibly fortunate to serve a very loyal base. We have customers who have been with us from the very beginning. One of the things we’ve been really focused on is ensuring that we’re thinking about the next chapter of our growth, which comes from us identifying that we want to make sure we’re introducing a new generation of customers to our brand,” said Smith.

Smith said Anthropologie has been working through the supply chain challenges and said there are “gentle” price increases for spring.

Turning to apparel — the lion’s share of the business — she said dresses are the strongest category and what their customer comes to them for, but pants, jeans, denim and jackets have all been performing really well.

An example of Anthropologie’s visual displays.

Anthropologie’s wedding brand, Bhldn, which has been in business 11 years, has been a bit of roller coaster during the pandemic. “Now we’re seeing a pretty significant number of weddings. The business followed that,” Smith said.

Sales of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for the guests are all strong, she noted. Bhldn has more than 20 shops-in-shop in Anthropologie stores that sell owned-brand gowns as well as products from Jenny Yoo, Watters, Marchesa Notte, Sachin & Babi and Amsale.

“The [Anthropologie] brand has experienced nice growth over the years, particularly as new categories have been layered on,” said Smith. “The home business has become much more meaningful. Apparel is a little bit cyclical, but overall the brand has experienced nice growth.” She said the beauty business, where they have introduced new, emerging beauty brands, especially in fragrance and skin care, “complements the other categories, but it’s not a huge category for us.”

Robert Burke, founder of retail consultancy Robert Burke Associates, summed up why Anthropologie has been able to maintain its relevancy for 30 years. “Anthropologie was really the first marketplace concept that retail ever saw, creating this incredibly interesting sense of discovery. The founders studied anthropology and traveled around the world with the idea of bringing different cultures together and to create this boho-chic, easy bohemian marketplace. It’s always done well because of that. Because the original concept was so unique, other people have curated retail, but they had a very specific point of view that they’ve stayed true to. The customer gets kind of lost, in a good way. They were some of the first to create mood lighting and burning candles and handcrafted art pieces. It was very feminine and true to what the customer was looking for,” said Burke.

ANTHROPOLOGIE (By the Numbers Sold Annually)

Candles: More than 3.5 million (global)

Dresses: More than 1.3 million (global)

Holiday ornaments: More than 300,000 (global)

Mugs: More than 1.6 million (global)

Monogram necklaces: More than 215,000 (global)

Pairs of jeans: More than 770,000 (global)

Pairs of shoes and boots: More than 780,000 (global)

Wedding dresses: 20,000 (North America)

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Hot Summer Bags

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creative

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad