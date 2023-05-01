Anthropologie Taps Anu Narayanan as President of Women’s: Apparel, Accessories, Weddings and Beauty

Anthropologie Group has promoted Anu Narayanan to president of women’s: apparel, accessories, weddings and beauty, a new post.

Narayanan, who joined Anthropologie in 2018, was most recently chief merchandising officer of apparel and accessories, and with this role expansion has taken over the beauty and weddings categories. Under her leadership her teams have delivered historical highs across sales and customer acquisition. She reports to Tricia Smith, global chief executive officer of Anthropologie Group.

In addition, Holly Thrasher has been named chief merchandising officer of apparel and weddings. She joined Anthropologie in July 2021 as general merchandise manager of apparel after 18 years at Nordstrom. She has overseen digital merchandising and advancement, product evolution, and leadership development. She will take on the weddings category. She reports to Narayanan.

Further, Aaron Mutscheller will join Anthropologie Group as president of Anthropologie Home and Terrain. In this new role, he will be responsible for Anthropologie’s home and garden business across all channels of distribution. He will lead design and buying, as well as production and global sourcing for the brand. He has previously held leadership roles at Williams Sonoma, Serena & Lily, and most recently, Nickey Kehoe. He reports to Smith.

Smith said in a statement that the appointments come as the retailer looks “to our next chapter of growth across our organization. These leaders have extensive retail, merchandising and business transformation experience and a deep understanding of the Anthropologie customer and brand. With our loyal community at the heart of every decision we make I know that Anu, Holly and Aaron will lead the teams to elevate, advance and enhance our ever-evolving merchandising strategies.”

For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, Urban Outfitters, parent company of Anthropologie, reported comparable sales increased 9 percent at the Anthropologie Group. Anthropologie apparel, home and accessories had positive comps, paced by dresses, pants, jackets and shoes with heels, along with home decor, as reported.