Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Apax Pumps 60M Pounds Into Matchesfashion as Turnaround Takes Hold

The new funding is Apax’s largest commitment to Matchesfashion since it purchased the retailer in 2017, and a vote of confidence for new CEO Nick Beighton.

Matchesfashion's townhouse on Carlos Place in London.
Matchesfashion's townhouse on Carlos Place in London. Coutesy of Matchesfashion and Shaun James Cox

LONDON — Private equity investor Apax has given Matchesfashion a vote of confidence in the shape of 60 million pounds in fresh funding. 

The investment comes on the heels of an improved performance under the latest chief executive officer Nick Beighton, who joined the retailer last summer.

The 60 million pounds is comprised of 40 million pounds in fresh equity, and 20 million pounds in debt. It represents Apax’s largest commitment to Matchesfashion since it purchased the company in 2017 from founders Tom and Ruth Chapman, and other investors. 

Beighton told WWD the 60 million pound injection was a show of “confidence in my executive team, strategy and potential.” He said the money means “we’ll be able to better utilize technology, product, logistics and culture to help grow the top line of the business as well as our profitability.”

The CEO said that since joining Matchesfashion last year, “I’ve been so impressed with the team and our trading performance has been very strong in recent months. Across the key trading period leading into the holiday season, order demand was up 15 percent year-on-year.”

Beighton added that the Middle East has emerged as a strong region and is Matchesfashion’s fastest-growing geography, with sales up 39 percent year-on-year. Growth in the U.S. and the U.K. was also ahead of the overall group performance, he said. 

“With this, we are well-positioned as a business, having significantly reinforced our top team. We offer brands access to our exclusive audience and give our customers an unrivaled luxury experience through our website and our physical retail locations, including our town house 5 Carlos Place” in London, he said.

In a November interview, Beighton told WWD that he was confident he could bring Matchesfashion “back to where it belongs” in the next three years and argued the recovery was already well underway.

In the fiscal quarter between August and October 2022, the company logged “healthy double-digit growth, which is very pleasing given the macro headwinds,” Beighton said. “I’m delighted with that. But there’s an awful lot for us to do.”

He pointed out that the fastest-growing categories during the quarter were women’s occasionalwear, as well as men’s tailoring.

“We’re seeing strong growth in the U.K. and U.S., which is extremely pleasing because they are two key markets for us,” Beighton added.

As reported in September, he appointed Carl Tallents, the former group head of luxury brands at Britain’s Frasers, the retailer’s chief commercial officer, replacing Elizabeth von der Goltz, who joined Farfetch as chief fashion and merchandising officer earlier this month.

Beighton joined Matches last summer and was the retailer’s fourth CEO in five years. 

A tech and finance whiz, and the former CEO of Asos, Beighton was expected to make sweeping changes at Matches, and to fuel top- and bottom-line growth in an ultra-competitive climate for luxury e-commerce.

As reported, in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2022, (before Beighton took over) Matchesfashion’s revenue was 386.6 million pounds, down 1.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

Losses before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization widened to 23.8 million pounds from 17.2 million pounds a year ago. The total loss for the financial year 2021 was 38.6 million pounds.

Matchesfashion revealed that its business was negatively impacted by Brexit and lockdowns in the first half of 2021, which led to a 9.4 percent dip in revenue in the period. In the second half, revenue grew by 8.3 percent year-over-year.

The retailer said the bounceback in the second half was the result of “a return to a larger, more focused fall buy that traded well with year-end sell-through up 2 percent to 83 points,” which also improved Matchesfashion’s margin in the period.

