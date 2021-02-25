Target and Apple are taking their relationship to the next level.

After 15 years together, the big-box retailer and iPhone maker will start rolling out a new retail shop-in-shop concept in 17 Target stores this month. Target Corp. will also update its assortment of Apple products on target.com.

Consumers can already purchase some Apple products at Target stores and by way of its website. But the arrangement offers a wider breadth of Apple smartphones, watches, televisions, earphones and other accessories. Shoppers will be able to experience Apple product demonstrations and ask Apple-trained Target tech consultants questions about products while in stores.

“Apple products are popular with Target’s guests and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said in a statement. “This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.”

The 17 retail concept shops — spread out across Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York — will double Apple’s footprint in Target stores. But the retailer anticipates additional Apple shops-in-shop will roll out in the fall.

View Gallery Related Gallery Max Mara RTW Fall 2021 Collection Preview

Meanwhile, the retailer continues to expand its selection of private-label fashion and beauty products as a number of brands compete for space in Target stores and online. The list includes luxury lingerie designer Journelle, Levi’s Red Tab products, New Zealand beauty brand Monday Haircare, Ulta Beauty, Priyanka Chopra’s new hair care brand Anomaly and Disney, which opened about a dozen shops-in-shop in select markets in late 2019.

Target has also collaborated with brands and designers such as Hunter, Lilly Pulitzer, Zac Posen, Anna Sui, Missoni, Phillip Lim, Rodarte, Jason Wu, LoveShackFancy, and most recently with Levi Strauss & Co., for its design partnership program.

In addition, Target has a number of its own in-house labels. Earlier this month, the company revealed that revenues at its All In Motion activewear brand had surpassed $1 billion after only a year on the market.

Target’s mix of essential and discretionary items has helped the firm grab market share amid the pandemic. Shares of Target are up 68 percent, year-over-year, helping the big-box retailer secure a market cap of more than $94 billion.