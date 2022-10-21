×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Aquazzura Expands Florence Boutique as Categories Grow

The store carries the new tableware collection, and founder Edgardo Osorio is launching men's shoes and eyeing eyewear, fragrances and cosmetics.

Aquazzura
The Aquazzura store in Florence. Francisco Almeida Dias courtesy of Aquazzura

MILAN — Aquazzura is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the expansion of its first boutique in Florence, the birthplace of the luxury brand.

The larger 2,160-square-foot store allows founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio to present the Aquazzura Casa collection. Osorio unveiled a collection of tableware in June during Milan Design Week — a development of the home project Osorio introduced in 2020, when he tapped designer Fiona Leahy as co-creative director to develop the home business.

As a result, the Florence boutique is the biggest Aquazzura store worldwide and reflects the evolution of the brand from its core footwear business into a lifestyle label. In September, Osorio introduced a men’s shoe collection, to be available in the first quarter of next year and the designer is also eyeing eyewear, fragrances and cosmetics.

The Florence store is located in the stunning Palazzo Corsini and the 17th-century interiors are reimagined in harmony with the brand’s stylistic codes, and now feature two additional rooms.

The first is in a vibrant aqua green palette, lit up by Murano glass chandeliers. Opulent silk moiré fabric walls and a restored pharmacy cabinet with coral pink interiors are key elements of the room.

Imposing double doors, decorated with trompe l’oeil golden motifs, lead the way to the second room dedicated entirely to the tableware collections of the Casa line. The main shades here are pink and yellow.

Ceramic floor tiles characterized by geometric graphic elements complement the palazzo’s Renaissance-period original frescoes with floral decorations in shades of dark green and burgundy.

In the center stands a beautiful alabaster altar in carved wood and glass in golden tones.

Inside the Aquazzura store in Florence. Copyrighted

This expansion was curated by Casa do Passadiço, which Osorio has chosen for other recent openings in Paris and Madrid.

Along with boutiques in Capri, Florence and New York, the brand has stand-alone stores in Milan, London, Miami, Doha, Dubai and São Paulo.

To mark the anniversary, Osorio introduced the Tequila clutch, flanking the sandal of the same name, and unveiled a full-fledged handbag collection to retailers in July that will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

Company sales are expected to total between 66 million euros and 70 million euros in 2022. Wholesale accounts for 68 percent of total sales, but Osorio is eyeing an expansion of the brand’s retail network, which comprises 15 stores. “We want this channel to represent 60 to 70 percent of the business in the next few years,” he said.

The U.S. is Aquazzura’s main market, representing between 40 and 45 percent of the total, followed by Europe and the Middle East. He is planning an expansion in Dubai and the opening of a second store in Doha, also eyeing Saudi Arabia. Osorio, who was born in Colombia, is also focusing on South America and Mexico, in particular.

Inside the Aquazzura store in Florence. Copyrighted
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

