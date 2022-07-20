Aquazzura Opens Opulent Paris Flagship

PARIS – Coinciding with its 10th anniversary, Italian footwear brand Aquazzura has opened a new Paris flagship to showcase its shoes, in what it calls a combination of “the innate refinement of the French capital and the fresh and contemporary style of Aquazzura.”

Portuguese firm Casa Do Pasadico and designers Claudia and Catarina Soares once again took the design reins for the store, echoing the opulent codes of its Florence headquarters, and standalone boutiques in Milan, London, New York City and Capri. The color scheme mixes bright yellow and the house’s signature black-and-white stripes.

Art Deco influences are present throughout, and the walls are textured with panels depicting lush leaves and animals. Lacquered display cabinets highlight the wares, while tiles handmade in the designers’ home of Portugal add another sunny element.

Paris follows other flagships in Doha, Dubai and Madrid. The new boutique stands just doors down from Christian Louboutin, and catty-corner from Gucci on the famed Rue Saint-Honoré. Aquazzura is also present in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette department store.

Inside Aquazzura’s Paris boutique on rue Saint Honoré. Courtesy Aquazzura

The brand has seen soaring sales this year with double-digit growth since 2019, founder Edgardo Osorio told WWD. Company sales are expected to total between 66 million euros and 70 million euros in 2022.

The brand has fast become a celebrity favorite, counting Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow among its fans. The Italian label also made an appearance on Lady Gaga in the “House of Gucci” film.

Aquazzura debuted a tableware line earlier this year, launched at Milan Design Week. The brand plans to add handbags and a menswear shoe collection in the first quarter of next year. Osorio is also eyeing eyewear, fragrances and cosmetics in his plans for brand expansion.